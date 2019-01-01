Boniface Muchiri in as Tusker name squad to face Zoo FC

Robert Matano charges have dropped four points from a possible six in the last two games

Boniface Muchiri has been handed another start as Tusker takes on Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier match on Sunday.

The Brewers are looking for a first victory in three games after they dropped four points against Bandari and Posta Rangers.

Rwandan Emery Mvuyakure retains his place in goal as former Gor Mahia striker Timothy Otieno leads the attack.

Starting XI: Emery Mvuyakure, Rodgers Aloro, Hillary Wandera, Lloyd Wahome, Marlon Tangauzi, Hashim Sempala, Clyde Senaj, Timothy Otieno, Amini Muzerwa, David Juma, Boniface Muchiri