Boniface Ambani takes AFC Leopards to court after elections body delisted him

The former player alleges that his fundamental rights have been infringed by the decision not to allow him to contest

Boniface Ambani has taken AFC Elections Management Group to court after his exclusion from contesting in the June elections.

Ambani in a letter seen by Goal alleges that the elections body cannot oversee the process in a fair manner due to its constitution and thus wants it disbanded.

The former AFC Leopards player, through his lawyer Elvis Majani, claims the issue at hand deserves urgent intervention by the court.

"The Applicants constitutional rights have been violated and are still being violated as he has been denied the chance to contest in the Respondent's elections of 23rd June 2019, despite being duly qualified as per the Elections act," reads part of the letter obtained by Goal.

"The Elections Management Group which is meant to run the said elections was not properly constituted and thus illegally running and managing the said elections.

Ambani was delisted from the candidates who were contesting for the club's chairman's position.

Article continues below

"That it is in the interest of justice that the application is heard on priority in order to urgently safeguard the fundamental rights of the applicant." the letter concluded.

The elections body had given the following the green light to contest for the chairman's post; Shikanda Daniel Akala, Namai Ronald Mukoya, and Waliubah Ben Musundi.

Imbenzi Oliver Napali and Choge Maurice Chichi are expected to vie for the position of the treasurer. No one has shown the interest to contest the post of Secretary-General which means Oscar Igaida will retain it.