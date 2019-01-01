Boniface Ambani misses out as AFC Leopards clears six ahead of June elections

The fans are hoping for better fortunes as the club look to win their first league title since 1998

The AFC Election Management Group (EMG) has released the official list of individuals who will vie for different posts in the club's elections, set for June 23.

According to the body chaired by Geoffrey Serede, the EMG has managed to complete initial exercise to ensure the process is done without major hiccups.

In a statement obtained by Goal, Serede has assured the Ingwe followers that everything was done according to the club's constitution.

Part of the release reads as follows: “The EMG received six nominations in total. After a thorough verification process, the EMG is pleased to announce the following as the validly cleared candidates to contest in the 2019 AFC Leopards election.

“Chairman: Shikanda Daniel Akala, Namai Ronald Mukoya, Waliubah Ben Musundi. Secretary General: No contestant. Treasurer: Imbenzi Oliver Napali, Choge Maurice Chichi.”

This means Oscar Igaida will retain his secretary general role considering that there is no challenger.

The elections will bring to an end Dan Mule's rule as the chairman at the club and pave way for a new boss, who will be tasked to lead the side to the top echelons of Kenyan football.

Boniface Ambani reportedly failed to make it into the final list despite showing interest in running for the chairman post.