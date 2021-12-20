Bongani Zungu: Amiens boss gives verdict on reported Kaizer Chiefs target after French Cup display

Amiens manager Philippe Hinschberger hailed Bongani Zungu after the Bafana Bafana's star made an appearance against Guingamp in the French Cup on Saturday.

The 29-year-old central midfielder has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs in recent weeks as we approach the January transfer window with his contract with the Ligue 2 side set to expire at the end of the current season.

Zungu started which was his first senior appearance of the season as the French team progressed to the Round of 32 courtesy of a 3-2 win. Hinschberger described the former Mamelodi Sundowns star's performance as 'tidy'.

"It was tidy, I think. We had the ball a lot when we were on the pitch, so it was pretty good for him. After an hour of play, it got difficult," Hershberger said.

The coach, however, added he was not entirely satisfied by the performance, especially by his forwards.

"I don't feel like we have a lot of bullets to kill the game at the end. We remained under threat until the end. It is not illogical that we can suffer at half-time against a great team from Guingamp," Hinschberger said in his general assessment of the team.

"We came to qualify at Guingamp. The first half was in our favour, the second rather for Guingamp. There was some success on both sides, I think we saw a good football match.

"We are very happy with the qualification and tomorrow we will have already forgotten the score. Our first [half] allowed us to collect a lot of balls, come out clean and be efficient.

"We would have liked it to happen like that in the second half, but we must not forget that this was an opponent who showed the second facet of his talent in the second half with nice goals, situations, and occasions."

Zungu, who spent last season on loan at Scottish giants Rangers, was criticised by the manager overweight issue before.

After the coach's comments, the midfielder, however, called for calm and said it was not time to fight one another.

"It is not a time to fight each other. It is not just about me. What is at stake is above us," Zungu stated.

Article continues below

"We have to work all together and make it up. Right now, it is the only thing that matters. I know I can help the team on the pitch.

"I remain at the disposal of the coach and I am sure that I will have a chance to know him better."