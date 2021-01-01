Bolo links Gor Mahia's FKF Premier League struggle to Onyango, Juma exits

The defending champions have already lost six games before they have played even half the number of matches in the season

Former Gor Mahia national treasurer Sally Bolo has explained why she thinks the club is struggling in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Before the league was suspended, K’Ogalo were seventh and had lost in six games out of the 14 they already played so far. Bolo believes the inability to retain good players is the main reason for their showings.

Recently, the current treasurer Dolfina Odhiambo said she has found a way to bring the club’s wage bill down and Bolo believes there lies the problem.

“Part of what is being bragged about to have brought down the wage bill is the root cause of the current lacklustre performances by the current squad,” Bolo told Goal. “It is because we could not retain some of the best players simply because we want to pride ourselves on reducing the wage bill.”

Among the players that the local heavyweights lost is Lawrence Juma who joined Sofapaka FC after being a vital midfield cog. Boniface Omondi joined Wazito FC leaving a gaping hole in the attacking department.

Joash Onyango joined Tanzanian giants Simba SC after he had been an important player for K’Ogalo and had won them three Premier League titles while Nicholas Kipkirui left for Nairobi City Stars.

Although Odhiambo blamed Bolo’s tenure for the wage bill, the former national official said they were able to succeed despite the incurred debts.

“I want to bring to your attention that with the monthly wage bill of Ksh5.5 million, former officials, [bonafide officials as per the records at the office of registrar of sports] steered the club up to the quarter-finals of Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in the club’s history,” Bolo added.

“We also won a number of league titles.”

Rumours going around have it that Jules Ulimwengu and Tito Okello have also asked to leave Gor Mahia but the club’s chair Ambrose Rachier explained the absence of the two attackers.

“We allowed [Jules] Ulimwengu and [Tito] Okelllo to go feature for their countries during the international break,” Rachier said. “It is evident that sporting activities are on hold in Kenya and that could be the reason the players have not returned.”

Brazilian attacker Wilson Silva is also understood to have asked for permission to leave.