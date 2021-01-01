Boho on target as Okene's Levante edge Logrono to Supercopa final

The Equatorial Guinea international was on the scoresheet but her side were bounced out by the Nigerian-born Spaniard's team

Jade Boho found the back of the net in Logrono's 3-1 defeat to Andrea Okene's in Tuesday’s Spanish Supercopa semi-final.

The teams went into the Tuesday's match following recent contrasting results - while Levante subdued Tenerife 1-0 last Saturday, Logrono bowed 2-0 at last Wednesday.

This time around, Boho gave Logrono a 28th minute lead after getting on the end of Chini Pizarro’s fine pass, before powering an unstoppable strike past goalkeeper Andrea Paraluța.

More teams

Despite finding themselves on the back foot, Levante equalised through Esther Gonzalez off Eva Maria's assist in the 34th minute.

Some 15 minutes after the restart, Maria turned the game on its head when she was set up by Maria Alharilla to fire Maria Pry's team in front for the first time at the Mediterranean Games Stadium.

Gonzalez teed up Nataza Andonova to grab the third goal in the 73rd minute to guarantee the victory for the Frogs.

Equatorial Guinea's Boho was in action for 82 minutes before giving way for Judith Luzuriaga and has now scored three goals in 15 games this season for Logrono.

Article continues below

Cote d'Ivoire's Rebecca Elloh also featured for 83 minutes before being replaced by 's Nothando Vilakazi, while Ivorian Ida Guehai saw the last 25 minutes of the match for Logrono.

Levante, on their part, could not hand Nigerian-born Spanish youth international Okene her first-team appearance despite the victory.

The win saw Levante through to the final of the Supercopa, where they will face the winner between and on Saturday in Almeria.