'Bogus loss to Kakamega Homeboyz cost Gor Mahia target of finishing FKF-PL unbeaten' - Omollo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has revealed the team wanted to finish the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign unbeaten.

Last weekend, they controversially lost their first league match this season after going down 2-1 away to current joint leaders Kakamega Homeboyz. The former Harambee Stars defender insists K'Ogalo had the quality to finish the ongoing campaign unbeaten before what he terms as 'bogus loss' at Bukhungu Stadium.

The former champions wanted to replicate the success achieved in 2015 when they finished their campaign without tasting defeat.

'Bogus loss' cost Gor Mahia their target

"As I had initially mentioned, some people underrated us by the start of the season thinking losing key players will negatively impact us in the league," Omollo told GOAL.

"But they have been in for a rude shock regarding the way we have been consistent. We never had any doubts regarding the squad we had and had set a target of going the season unbeaten.

"However, that bogus loss last weekend killed our hope of going all the way without losing a match this season. However, it has made us stronger and we will collect as many points as possible in the remaining matches."

What are the disappointments so far?

The former defender has now stated he is yet to come to terms with the club's elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup.

After eliminating Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the second preliminary round, the East Africans fell 2-1 on aggregate to Otoho d'Oyo of Congo to crash out of the annual competition.

"I have not yet gotten over the fact that we were eliminated from the Confederation Cup," Omollo continued.

"We had prepared well for the competition and despite having a thin squad, we had a chance to get the win we wanted to advance to the group stage, but we, unfortunately, missed it.

"It remains to be the biggest disappointment this season; but with the squad we currently have, we want to win the league and make a return to the continental competitions."

Gor Mahia are currently third on the FKF Premier League table with 18 points from nine matches played.