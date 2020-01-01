Boga scores as Aina’s Torino lose against Sassuolo

The Super Eagles star was in action as the 23-year-old Ivory Coast international inspired his side to a comeback victory at Mapei Stadium

Ola Aina featured prominently while Jeremie Boga scored in ’s 2-1 defeat to in Saturday’s game.

After helping Walter Mazzarri’s men secure victory against last weekend, the international aimed to help his side extend their winning run to four games but fluttered.

Boga inspired the comeback victory with his effort in the 61st minute after Manuel Locatelli had turned the ball into his own net earlier.

Domenico Berardi then grabbed the match-winner after benefitting from the 23-year-old's assist in the 73rd minute of the encounter.

Aina, who was cautioned at the hour mark, featured for the duration of the game along with Boga while Ivorian youngster Hamed Junior Traore made way for Filip Djuricic in the 69th minute.

With the result, the Bull dropped to the eighth spot on the Serie A table after gathering 27 points from 20 games while ‎Roberto De Zerbi’s men climbed to 14th with 22 points from the same numbers of matches.

Torino take on and Sassuolo try for size in their next league games on January 25 and 26 respectively.