Boda Boda mechanic wins Ksh 2.4 million with Odibets after making daring predictions

The fast-growing Kenyan bet firm rewarded a punter with a fat cheque thanks to all his predicted outcomes coming through

Leonard from the city of Kisumu is Odibet’s first big winner of 2020 after winning Ksh 2,401,000 from four back-to-back football bets on ’s fastest betting website.

Born a little over 30 years ago, Leonard is one of many young Kenyans who have embraced Odibets ending up with big wins overnight.

How did Leonard win?

More teams

He placed seven games, all the same outcome which were straight draws in four separate bet slips, staking 49 Shillings twice and also 62 and 245 Shillings in the other two.

It is very rear for punters to stake on draws because of the high risk and subsequent high odds attached to it.

However, for Leonard to stake on draws from the French , Spanish second and third division, Italian Serie C, Belgian second division and the Colombian second tier, he was clearly not afraid to take the extremely big risk.

Congratulations Leonard Onyango a bodaboda mechanic from Awasi, Kisumu County for winning Kshs 2,401,000/= after placing 4 multi-bets with stakes of 49, 49, 62 and 245 shillings. The multibets were draws only. Yes! Draws only!



You too can be a winner!#BetExtraODInary #ODIMtaani pic.twitter.com/bgjsO3R0xR — OdiBets Kenya (@odibets) February 18, 2020

“Leonard’s bet slip is one of the most interesting we have seen this year,” said Daniel Macharia, Odibets’ head of bookmaking.

“In the four wins, Leonard had seven winning draw bets and it has paid handsomely.“

When the Odi Mtaani team (which distributes uniforms and soccer balls to the county soccer leagues sponsored by Odibets.com) visited him at his home in Kisumu, an elated Leonard had quite a bit to say.

“I will use this money to endeleza my biashara - as well as take care of my family,” citing Odibets’ fast payouts, boosted game odds and over 130 markets - as his favourites.

Leonard had a piece of advice for fellow bettors who are yet to win big.

“What I can tell them is that if they haven’t won such an amount before, they shouldn’t give up! Tomorrow could be the day you win BIG like me!”

“Odibets would like to congratulate Leonard on his win! We hope that you enjoy your winnings,” said the Odibets country marketing manager, Aggrey Sayi who was at hand to hand over the big win to him.

New to Odibets? Claim your FREE BET now!