Bocco, Kagere feted, Tshishimbi questions Morrison's fitness vs Simba SC

The Wekundu wa Msimbazis have been selected as best players for the months of March and June

Simba SC striker and captain John Bocco has bagged the June Mainland Premier League Player of the Month award.

Bocco has been instrumental for the Tanzanian champions since the league resumed in mid-June and his brace against Mbeya City on June 24 took them closer to retaining the title.

Bocco, 32, overcame competition from Atupele Green of Biashara United and Martin Kigi of Alliance.

More teams

Bocco led Simba to two victories against Mbeya and Mwadui FC, while one encounter ended in a 1-1 draw against Ruvu Shooting.

Alliance FC head coach Kessy Mziray, meanwhile, has been selected as the Coach of the Month for June.

Mziray saw off competition from Sven Vandenbroeck of Simba SC and Yanga SC's Luc Eymael.

The Mwanza-based side played three matches in June and won two of them while the other ended in a draw. They defeated both Mbeya and Coastal Union 1-0 on June 20 and June 27, respectively.

The only time they dropped points was in the June 24 encounter against Polisi from a 1-1 draw.

KMC FC coach Hererimana Haruna has been elected as the March coach of the Month while Meddie Kagere has belatedly been named the best player of the same month. Kagere is leading the scorers' chart with 19 goals.

Kagere was pitted against Paul Nonga of Lipuli FC and Azam FC's Never Tigere while Hererimana beat coach Khalid Adam of Mwadui and Vandenbroeck.

Meanwhile, Yanga SC captain Papy Tshishimbi has claimed Bernard Morrison was not at the required level of fitness to face Simba in the at the weekend.

Morrison was lined up by Eymael to play against the Kariakoo rivals in the semi-final tie on Sunday and Tshishimbi feels the Ghanaian should not have featured.

“[Bernard] Morrison is not fit as at now, if you look at the game against Kagera Sugar the only thing he did was to score but if you look at him closely you will notice he is not fit,” Tshishimbi told Mwanaspoti after the side's 2-0 loss.

“Against Simba, he was totally unfit and the coaches must pick lessons for making him play.

Article continues below

“Discipline wise, Morrison also erred and when playing in such a big game like yesterday's one must show a certain level of respect.

“The management must learn how to live with such players and also find out where they might have committed their own mistakes.”

Morrison has not been involved a lot for Yanga since football activities resumed in the country owing to a controversy regarding his contract.