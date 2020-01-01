Bocco assesses Simba SC readiness as Mkude is ruled out of Ruvu Shooting tie

The league's defending champions will face their rivals on Sunday as the VPL returns after the suspension

Simba SC captain John Bocco has assessed their Vodacom Premier League (VPL) readiness and reveals the focus is now on the Ruvu Shooting match.

The tie will be the first of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi who are keen to retain the title. Although Bocco is aware of the challenge ahead, he says they will fight to defend the VPL title and try to do better in domestic cup assignments.

“Our minds are now focused on the first meeting but what I know is that the league is going to be very tough given the kind of preparations teams have undertaken,” Bocco told the club's portal.

“We are all thinking about the Ruvu Shooting tie where we will need to win in order to put ourselves in an even better position to defend the league title.

“The coaches are working extra hard to make sure we will be ready by then even as our focus is to defend the league title and do better in ties.”

Meanwhile, coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed his satisfaction by how his players are training ahead of the league resumption. Simba have played two friendly matches so far against Transit Camp and KMC FC and won all the encounters.

“I am satisfied with the level of my players during training, they are motivated and are working according to how we want them to,” Vandenbroeck told the club's portal.

“I have assessed how the team played and they did what they were asked to and the outcome from the two friendlies is something I can say I was satisfied with.”

Finally, Simba will have to face Ruvu Shooting without their defensive midfielder Jonas Mkude. Vandenbroeck could be forced to field either Gerosn Fraga or Mzamiru Yassin after Mkude's injury.

“I do not know for how long I am going to miss him [Mkude] as I am waiting for the doctors' reports on the severity of the injury,” the Belgian tactician told Mwanaspoti.

“Surely, I cannot see him playing against Ruvu Shooting.

“Seeing how he reacted to the injury what I can say is we would just need to wait for the doctors to reveal the extent of the injury and what kind of recovery measures ought to be taken so that he can recover fast.

“Though I am ailing, I am thankful to God that I have started undergoing the initial treatment as I await to know the exact seriousness of the injury and what medication will be prescribed,” Mkude told Mwanaspoti.

Simba have been training at Mo Simba Arena for a couple of weeks now.