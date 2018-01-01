Bobby Motaung confirms Lorenzo Gordinho's return to Kaizer Chiefs

After being deemed surplus to requirements a year ago, Gordinho is back at Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Lorenzo Gordinho will be back at training on Saturday.

Gordinho is back from a year-long loan spell with Bloemfontein Celtic where he featured regularly for the Free State-based outfit.

Football manager Bobby Motaung said the club is happy that Gordinho got a lot of game time and gained experience at Celtic.

“Lorenzo will be back at training tomorrow,” Motaung told the club.

"He got a lot of game time and because of that, gained a lot of experience," he said.

The lanky centre-back made 27 league appearances during his one-year stay with Phunya Sele Sele and scored once.

