Boban admits AC Milan signing Ibrahimovic becoming less likely

The Swedish striker, who starred for the Rossoneri before, is interested in a return to Italy, but the executive conceded that it was difficult

Zvonimir Boban, ’s Chief Football Officer, has said that the club’s chances of signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic are receding.

The Rossoneri are languishing in 10th place in the table and have scored just 16 goals in 16 games - only four teams have fewer this season in ’s top flight.

Ibrahimovic is a free agent, having left in at the end of the American season in October. The Swedish striker spent two seasons for Milan, initially on loan from before making a permanent move. He scored 42 goals in 61 games for the club.

He has been liked with a host of clubs, and intimated he may head back to Italy, but Boban believes the chance of him playing for Milan is small.

“[Will we get] a gift from the transfer market? I don’t know,” the Croat told Sky Sports in Italiy.

“I spoke with [fellow director Paolo] Maldini, we are following several areas and we’ll see what it’s necessary to do.

“A dream of Ibra? I am on the same lines as Paolo. Is he becoming less likely? Yes, that’s the reality.”

Maldini had earlier said that signing Ibrahimovic was getting progressively more difficult.

“Ibrahimovic is an option, we are in talks,” he said, to the same broadcaster as Boban.

“There are also other options. The more time goes by the more difficult it becomes.

“Alternatives? We are open to talented players.”

Boban was talking at a celebration of the club’s 120th anniversary and admitted their travails this season had cast a pall over the event.

Milan stumbled to a goalless draw against which added to the tensions as the ex-midfielder who lit up San Siro in the 90’s admitted.

“The party would have been better with a win today but the players did as much as they could and we deserved to win,” Boban stated.

“Today was a bit tense and I couldn’t enjoy my old friends and team-mates in the best of ways, but tonight it will be nice to party with everyone who has been a part of the history of this club.

“I have been privileged to be part of that history.”