Bob Mugalia pours cold water on Wazito's dream of KPL promotion

Mugalia has set a low target of only seven goals to help Glamour Boys achieve season's target

Bob Mugalia doesn’t believe that Wazito has what it take to climb back to the Kenyan Premier League.

An agitated Mugalia, reacting after his side Shabana went down by a solitary goal to Wazito at the Gusii stadium, says the former KPL side will not climb to the top tier unless they change their tactics.

Mugalia was irked by the unsporting behavior of their opponents employed time-wasting after the visitor took the lead in the 52-minute. The chaotic game left up to nine players cautioned for various offenses, mostly due to time wasting.

“They wasted time. I’ve never seen a game where up to here players roll on the ground just to kill time. They wanted a draw but a big team like Wazito should not be playing for a draw. In fact, I don’t think they will move back to KPL if they continue playing like this,” the former Harambee Stars striker told Goal.com.

But Mugalia, though wasn’t impressed by the lose, says that the defeat will act as a wakeup call to Gilbert Selebwa side: “It is good that we have lost at this stage (early) because it's proof to us that the league is competitive and we can be beaten if we don’t work hard.

“It is good to lose early in the season. This is a wakeup call but we’ll bounce back. Wazito is not a good team. What I saw is not what I expected from them. They use a lot of force but no game.”

With the unpredictable National Super League, Mugalia has set a low target of only seven goals, though he believes that his contribution will help the Glamour Boys achieve their season target.

“Am not playing as the lead striker but if I get opportunities then I want to score at least seven goals."