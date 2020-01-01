Blow for Yanga SC with injured Niyonzima set to miss derby against Simba SC

The Jangwani Street-based giants will have to do without the influential star when they face their rivals in the domestic Cup

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have suffered a huge blow with midfielder Haruna Niyonzima ruled out of their semi-finals clash against Simba SC on Sunday.

The Rwandan international started in the Mainland Premier League match against Biashara United at Karume Stadium in Musoma but was stretchered off with only ten minutes played after a bad tackle in the contest which eventually ended 0-0.

Yanga coach Luc Eymael has now told Goal he will have to do without the influential player when they lock horns against rivals Simba in a Kariokoo derby set for the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

More teams

“I lost Haruna [Niyonzima], one of my best players to injury, after only ten minutes into the game and it was due to a bad tackle and his knee twisted and so he will be out of Simba, and there was no reaction from the referee only a free-kick was given,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

“It is a huge blow to my team because Haruna is one of my best players, one of my favourites, a hard worker a player who fights for the team, so he will not be available to play in the derby.

"It is sad news for him, he was looking forward to the match but now he will miss it altogether.”

In an earlier interview, Eymael also slammed the state of the Karume Stadium terming it as a pitch “good for pigs and cows.”

“It is a shame for a team like Yanga to play in the pitch which is just good for cows and pigs, the changing room was catastrophic, you cannot play soccer in such a pitch, how is it possible for a league match to be played there?” Eymael posed a question to Goal on Sunday after the match.

“It is impossible to play in such a pitch, you know me I like teaching my players to play good soccer, I am not enjoying this kind of soccer when playing in such a pitch, I only enjoy playing soccer when using the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“But we hit the crossbar more than three times, we created a number of scoring chances though we could not convert them into goals.”

Article continues below

Asked whether the draw could affect their aim to finish in the second position, Eymael said: “Yes it can affect our second place but we are okay, we will fight until the end, we knew very well it will be difficult but we were not lucky like I told you we hit the crossbar but could not score.”

Yanga are fighting to lift the FA Cup so as to earn a ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

The Timu ya Mwananchi are also keen to finish second on the table, though they dropped down to third on Sunday after Azam FC hammered Singida United 7-0.