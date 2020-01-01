Blow for Ulinzi Stars as Wamalwa ruled out for rest of the season

The Soldiers have confirmed their striker dislocated his shoulder during the league match against AFC Leopards

have suffered a huge blow in their quest to challenge for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title after strike Oscar Wamalwa was ruled out of the reason owing to injury.

The Soldiers have confirmed on their official website that Wamalwa, who went off injured during their match against AFC , suffered an acromioclavicular joint dislocation and will thus miss the rest of the season.

Wamalwa went down on his shoulder after a contest with AFC Leopards defender Collins Shivachi in the 90th minute and would not rise as Ulinzi Stars won a throw-in.

He was immediately examined by medical officer John Imboywa and an urgent call for the stretcher was made, with the ambulance also signalled.

He was then rushed to Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru where more scans were done on his shoulder, revealing the extent of the injury. The striker has been drafted for surgery and Imboywa has confirmed he will not be available for the remainder of the season.

“The season is over for him because he needs surgery to get his shoulder back so that he may be able to play again. It is a big blow but we want to ensure that he is back to his best again,” Imboywa told the club’s official website.

Wamalwa’s injury is not just a blow to Ulinzi Stars, he also established himself as a key man in coach Francis Kimanzi’s national team after a great showing at the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge, where the Harambee Stars finished third.

At the end of the game against AFC Leopards, Kimanzi was the first to go to the ambulance to check on the striker.