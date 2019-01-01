Blow for Senegal as Cheikh Ndoye suffers season-ending injury

The 33-year-old will play no part in the rest of the campaign after damaging his knee during the Teranga Lions' last international outing

French side Angers have ruled captain Cheikh Ndoye out for the rest of 2018-19 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in March.

Ndoye was initially diagnosed with sprain after limping out of 's international friendly against Mali that ended 2-1 in favour of Aliou Cisse's men.

Upon his return from national team duty, the midfielder traveled with the rest of his Angers teammates to for a Ligue 1 fixture but was an unused substitute in the encounter.

Further examinations on the knee revealed a torn ligament which rules him out of action for a lengthy period of time.

The 33-year-old played a part in Senegal's qualification to the 2019 and his injury comes a blow for Aliou Cisse ahead of the finals in later in June.

Last August, Ndoye returned to Angers for a second stint on loan from Championship Birmingham City and has made 27 league appearances for Les Scoistes who are 12th in the Ligue 1 standings with 38 points from 31 games.