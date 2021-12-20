Blow for Nigeria as Genk’s Onuachu may miss Afcon 2021

Paul Onuachu suffered a new injury setback and looks set to miss Nigeria’s campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The lanky striker hurt his hamstring as Genk settled for a 1-1 draw against Royal Antwerp in Sunday’s Belgian top-flight outing.

Having been set up by Theo Bongonda, Onuachu put the Smurfs ahead in the 32nd minute at the Luminus Arena.

Sadly, he was subbed for the Canada international of Nigerian descent in the 70th minute following his injury nightmare.

With Genk looking destined to secure all points at stake, the visitors levelled matters through super-sub Viktor Fischer in the 82nd minute.

The Denmark international forward fired past goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt after he was teed up by Benson Hedilazio.

Reacting to the 27-year-old’s injury against Brian Priske’s side, Onuachu’s manager Bernd Storck stated that the Super Eagle will be out of action for at least four weeks.

"He suffered a muscle tear. I already had the feeling that I had to replace him, but he said he could continue." Storck told Sporza.

"And then he suffered a hamstring injury during sport. He will not be able to play for the next three, four weeks."

This piece of news is no doubt another big blow for the three-time African champions with Watford midfielder already ruled out of the biennial African football showpiece and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen yet to hit full form.

Before this injury nightmare, Onuachu accounted for 12 goals in 18 matches in the Belgian elite division of the 2021-22 campaign.

The ex-Midtjylland striker was invited to the senior national team for the first time in March 2019 by Gernot Rohr.

Article continues below

That same month, he scored his first international goal against Egypt. The goal was scored within 10 seconds after kick-off at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Should he fail to recover on time, coach Augustine Eguavoen would be tempted to look elsewhere as he would be hoping to lead Nigeria to a fourth African diadem.

Zoned in Group D alongside, Sudan, Egypt and Guinea Bissau, the West Africans will begin their campaign on January 11 against the Pharaohs.

