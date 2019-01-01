Blow for Kenyan football as Bamba Sport terminates sponsorship with NSL

The local television channel has confirmed they will not be able to air live matches for the lower league starting on Saturday

Bamba Sport have terminated their sponsorship for the National Super League (NSL).

The local television channel, under the umbrella of Radio Africa, has been broadcasting the second tier matches live for the last three seasons to the tune of Sh10million a year.

However, it is not going to be the case anymore as tough economic conditions have forced the broadcaster to pull out.

On Sunday, Bamba were scheduled to air a doubleheader featuring Northern Wanderers against Muranga Seal and Police FC against .

“Please note we will have no live sports productions until further notice. That includes this Sunday's NSL production. Thanks,” CEO Carol Radull communicated to the crew on Friday.

Betting company Betin were the main sponsors for Bamba but following their exit from the Kenyan market, the station was left exposed.

Football Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno confirmed to Goal the exit of Bamba, adding they will be forced to get another sponsor on board.

“It is true [FKF] received a letter from Bamba Sport confirming they are pulling out of the National Super League (NSL) deal because they are struggling financially,” Otieno told Goal on Saturday.

“We now find ourselves in a fix and must work out ways of getting another sponsor on board.”

The exit of Bamba means the league will struggle to pay referees and other expenses.

Bamba's exit from Kenyan football comes just a few months after betting firm SportPesa withdrew their sponsorship for the Kenyan Premier League ( ).