Blow for Juventus as Chiellini set for lengthy spell out with ruptured cruciate ligament

The 35-year-old is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a major knee injury in training on Friday

have confirmed that veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Chiellini suffered the injury in training on Friday and is now set to miss several months, with his entire 2019-20 season now in doubt.

The champions said that the 35-year-old is set to undergo surgery in the coming days.

More to follow....