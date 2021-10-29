Blow for Harambee Stars, Gor Mahia and Tusker as Caf bans Kasarani, Nyayo gets temporary approval

Kenya's national team as well as Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides Gor Mahia and Tusker have been dealt a blow after Caf banned the use of Kasarani Stadium.

The stadium has been the major venue for international engagements for the Harambee Stars and the Premier League clubs. Nyayo National Stadium, which hosted the recent games for Kenya and Tusker, has, however, been granted temporary approval since it will only host the Harambee Stars' remaining World Cup qualifiers.

Banned

"Reference to the inspection visit conducted by Caf in Moi International Sports Center Kasarani as part of the stadiums' assessment for homologation for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers," a letter from Caf obtained by Goal read.

"Based on the inspection report, we regret to inform you that the stadium did not meet the set minimum Caf stadium requirements and consequently will not be approved for the qualifying matches of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 matchday five & six.

"Unfortunately, following the various temporary approvals given by Caf for the use of Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Stadium in CAF competitions, the stadium still lacks several Caf criteria and requirements in order to properly host international senior competitions.

"As a result, we have taken the following decision: formal prohibition is made to use the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani for the remaining qualifying matches of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

"In addition to the above, please note that until the implementation of all the requirements, a decision has also been taken not to allow the stadium to host other Caf men's senior national teams and Caf men’s interclub competitions.

"Based on the stadium ban decision, the stadium authorities should consider initiating a complete renovation and refurbishment work of the stadium, in order to ensure that the stadium is approved in the future for Caf competitions.

"We recommend that the renovation plan is based on modern architecture, contemporary design, and quality materials with a clear project plan and specific timelines. In order for Caf to follow the progress of the renovation works, we ask your federation to provide an action plan with the tasks and deadlines for the completion of the works in the stadium."

Although Nyayo Stadium has been given temporary approval, only the Harambee Stars can use it as Tusker and Gor Mahia will not be allowed to host their Caf Confederation Cup games at the Nairobi facility.

"Based on the inspection report, the stadium continues to lack Caf criteria and requirements in order to properly host international competitions, while the recommendations and remarks addressed to your federation in the context of previous inspections have not been fully implemented," Caf said.

"As a result, we have taken the following decision: Grant temporary approval for the use of Nyayo National Stadium in the qualifying matches for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 matchday five & six.

"Upon conclusion of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 matchday five & six, the stadium will only be approved for any subsequent Caf international senior national teams matches and other Caf men’s interclub competitions subject to the implementation of all the Caf remarks.

"Kindly note that in accordance with the Caf Stadium inspection and approval procedure, a final stadium approval by Caf will only be granted if the points raised are correctly resolved in the coming period and a new Caf inspection confirms this."

Tusker will face CS Sfaxien of Tunisia while Gor Mahia will battle AS Otoho d’Oyo of Congo in the play-offs. The national team will host Rwanda in one of the two remaining World Cup qualifiers.