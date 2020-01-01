Blow for Harambee Stars as Wanyama, Olunga set to miss Comoros clash

The two players will not make it for the double-header against the island nation because of the Covid-19 regulations from where they are travelling

The Harambee Stars have suffered a huge blow after it emerged that they will miss two of their key players against Comoros in an qualifier.

Goal can exclusively reveal captain Victor Wanyama and striker Michael Olunga will not make it for the Comoros double-header owing to Covid-19 restrictions in their respective countries.

Wanyama is based in Canada where he features for Major League Soccer ( ) side while Olunga turns out for Kashiwa Resysol in the Japanese J1-League.

More teams

A close source within the national team camp has confirmed to Goal the two players, who were among the professionals summoned for the double-header, will not be available.

“Both Michael [Olunga] and Victor [Wanyama] will not make it to for the match against Comoros,” the source, who did not want to be named told Goal on Sunday.

“The two have been restricted back in their previous countries because of Covid-19 and they will not be available.”

Goal had revealed earlier that Olunga might not travel for the match as the Kashiwa camp has been hit by three coronavirus cases, including their coach, and recently 's Professional League (JPL) confirmed the match between Kashiwa and Vegalta Sendai had to be rescheduled.

Olunga’s head coach Nelsinho Baptista was among the confirmed members of the team who had contracted the virus but the identities of the other people who tested positive have not been made public.

The absence of Olunga will give coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee a chance to play either John Avire, who plays for Tanta SC in , and arrived in camp on Saturday night, or give a chance to youngster Benson Omalla, who has been impressive in training.

Article continues below

Apart from Olunga and Wanyama, other professionals who have already reported to camp include Avire, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Cliff Nyakeya, and goalkeeper Arnold Origi.

The Comoros qualifiers - set for November 11 and 15 - offers Kenya a chance to fight for a first group win since they drew 1-1 against both and Togo in the first two games.

The Harambee Stars are in the hunt for back-to-back Afcon qualification since they took part in the 2019 edition but were eliminated in the group stage.