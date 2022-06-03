Blow for Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards as Betsafe terminates sponsorship deal

The clubs and the gaming company signed the pact in 2020, which now ends as the current season nears the home stretch

Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have been hit by a blow after their sponsor Betsafe terminated their partnership.

The two local giants and the betting firm signed a three-year deal two years ago and have now ended the sponsorship with one year remaining on their contract.

"It is true," AFC Leopards’ chair Dan Shikanda told GOAL on Friday.

"They called me yesterday and also sent a letter, although I am yet to read it and ascertain what it implies [whether the termination is effective immediately or not."

In the deal, Gor Mahia received a reported Ksh50 million, and AFC Leopards were given Ksh40 million when it was signed in 2020, as the first batch of payments for the season of their partnership.

In the second year, GOAL understands K’Ogalo were given Ksh30 million while their arch-rivals collected Ksh20 million when Betsafe slashed money due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced revenue.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia have demanded the immediate release of the Ksh1 million they won after beating AFC Leopards to the Madaraka Day Cup on Wednesday.

"It has come to our attention that the prize money from State House that was to be awarded after our win against AFC Leopards at the Madaraka Day match has not been released by Mr. Mike Kimoko under unclear circumstances," Gor Mahia’s letter signed by secretary-general Sam Ochola and seen by GOAL, stated.

"The prize money is Ksh1 million and Ksh500,000 for Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, respectively.

"We, therefore, demand the aforementioned officer to avail the funds to our club today [Friday] without delay to ensure the club rewards the players and stop the confusion surrounding the cash."