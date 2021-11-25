Blow for FKF Premier League as StarTimes terminates broadcasting deal

Football Kenya Federation Premier League has received another blow after StarTimes terminated their broadcasting sponsorship deal.

The pay-TV service provider had signed a seven-year contract with FKF, but they have opted to cancel it just after one year of association with the federation.

Terminated

"Over the years, we have initiated efforts geared towards football development, as seen through various legend tours aimed at instilling technical and professional soccer skills to targeted beneficiaries," Alex Mwaura, StarTimes public relations manager, said in a letter obtained by GOAL.

"The media and commercial rights agreement was, therefore, a culmination of our commitment as a brand to support the development of Kenyan football in our appreciation that a strong domestic league is always a foundation to build a strong national team which would be the pride of the nation.

"To this end, we have honoured our part of contractual obligations, including but not limited to the timely disbursement of copyright fees.

"However, after a careful review of the contract performance, which is now in its second season, we regret to announce that we have taken the painful decision to withdraw our media and commercial rights sponsorship with the now-disbanded Football Kenya Federation.

"This however doesn’t mean that StarTimes is moving away from sponsorships of this nature.

"We wish to assure Kenyans that as and when attractive opportunities that touch on sports development arise, we will be open to considering mutually beneficial partnerships which do not endanger our brand reputation or business objectives.

"This decision has likewise been communicated to the relevant stakeholders, including the recently appointed Football Kenya Federation normalization committee."

The premature exit of StarTimes has come after BetKing - a Nigerian gaming firm - terminated their five-year deal with FKF Premier before the current season began.

BetKing - just like StarTimes - lasted slightly over one year sponsoring the top-tier before ending the contract.

Currently, the league remains suspended although the Aaron Ringera-led normalisation committee has confirmed - after Wednesday's consultative meeting with 17 Premier League clubs - that the competition will resume on December 4.

The caretaker committee was formed by the Ministry of Sports after the disbandment of Nick Mwendwa's administration. Mwendwa is currently under investigation over claims of financial mismanagement.