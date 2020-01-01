Blow for FKF as SDT nullifies move to crown Gor Mahia KPL champions

Chemelil Sugar and league managers had moved to challenge the decision by the Federation to end the top tier

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has temporarily overruled Football Federation (FKF) decision to end the Kenyan Premier League ( ) until a hearing and determination on the same is done.

The Federation announced the annulment of the top tier on April 30, crowing and effecting the relegation of Sugar and .

Chemelil in conjunction with the KPL moved to the Tribunal stating the FKF overstepped their mandate.

"Application for orders that the Sports Disputes Tribunal issue stay orders against 1st and 2nd respondents [Nick Mwendwa and Barry Otieno] for making the unlawful and unprocedural decision of cancelling the Kenyan Premier League season 2019/2020 that was individually pronounced and declared by [Nick Mwendwa] and communicated by [Barry Otieno] through their letters dated 30th April 2020 and 5th May 2020 without powers to do so, pending inter-parties hearing and determination of this petition," read part of the order presented to SDT and obtained by Goal.

"The Tribunal to grant orders restoring and sustaining the exclusive powers and mandate of [KPL] to exclusively run and manage the Kenyan Premier League season 2019/2020 and [Mwendwa, Otieno, FKF] to be permanently stopped from the blatant interference."

The petitioners further asked the Tribunal to bar FKF from interfering with the running of the top tier and respect the FKF-KPL Agreement which was signed in January 2017.

SDT, through its chairman John Ohaga, has since overruled the decision by FKF to annul the KPL.

"Pending the hearing and determination of this application and/or the petition inter-parties, the purported decision of the respondents [Mwendwa, Otieno, FKF] cancelling the Kenyan Premier League 2019/2020 season be and is hereby stayed.

"The respondents and any teams participating in the KPL for the 2019/20 season wishing to be joined to these proceedings shall file their responses within seven days..."

"This matter shall be listed before the Tribunal for mention for further directions on Tuesday 26 May 2020 at 2.30 pm."

When reached for comment, FKF CEO Otieno stated he has not been served with the ruling and will comment once the same is made available to him.