Blow for cash-strapped AFC Leopards as Mbungo considers exit

The Rwandan is seemingly fed-up with the situation at the Den and he is set to hand in his resignation letter soon

AFC head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has expressed his intentions of leaving the club.

The 13-time league champions are undergoing tough financial constraints and the playing unit, as well as the technical bench, have been affected negatively. It is for this reason the Rwandan tactician feels it is good if he exits the club in search of greener pasture elsewhere.

"The coach is weighing his options before making a decision but he is fed up with the situation and he feels enough is enough," a source close to the coach told Goal on Monday.

"He has gone four months without pay, the management seemingly does not care despite the coach writing two letters to them asking the way forward. The situation is tough on players too, they have been staging boycotts regularly and it is affecting the team in general.

"Mbungo and the club management will have a crunch meeting in the next couple of days but the coach is seriously thinking of leaving."

When reached for comment, chairman Dan Shikanda stated he is not up to date on the current happenings since he has been out of Nairobi owing to personal issues.

"I cannot comment on the issue of Mbungo wanting to leave, I have not heard of it and it will be treated as a rumour until I get full information once I get back to Nairobi," Shikanda uttered.

Goal can exclusively reveal the Ingwe players boycotted Monday's training session protesting their unsettled dues.

Article continues below

They are currently trying to engage several potential corporates hoping to secure a sponsor soon.