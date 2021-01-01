Blow for Bandari as Kenga ruled out of action for four months

The Dockers have suffered a huge blow as their key striker will not be available after undergoing successful surgery

FC have suffered an injury blow after their striker Shaban Kenga has been ruled out of FKF Premier League action for the next four months.

Kenga, who was the team’s lead striker following the exit of Wycliffe Ochomo, picked up a nasty knee injury against in the 2-0 home win and has now undergone successful surgery which doctors say will keep him out for four months.

“Shaban Kenga underwent successful surgery yesterday [Tuesday] and will be discharged later today [Wednesday],” Bandari confirmed on their social media pages. “Kenga will be sidelined for four months, we take this opportunity to wish him a quick recovery.

“Michael Wanyika is also out as we await the doctors report, but William Wadri, Collins Agade, and Abdallah Hassan have all started light training with the team’s physiotherapist.”

During the league match played at Mbaraki grounds, Kenga was replaced in the first half with a suspected broken leg after an awful tackle by Mukisa Junior while Agade limped off in the second half before Wadri left the pitch later.

The injury crisis facing the Dockers will not be good news for new coach Casa Mbungo, who was unveiled on Monday to replace Ken Odhiambo.

The former AFC tactician is, however, ready to steer the ship to a good campaign and promised to give them a title soon.

“I am delighted to have joined Bandari, it is a club any tactician would love to coach,” Mbungo said after being unveiled. “As a matter of fact, I am here to win titles with Bandari. I want to nurture talents which are in plenty here in Mombasa.”

On why he opted to join Bandari instead, of champions , who were also seeking his services, Mbungo said: “It was an easy decision for me to join Bandari, they convinced me of their project.

“Bandari showed they needed me more and that is why it was easy for me to consider them ahead of Gor Mahia. I had been in talks with Bandari for quite some time.”

Bandari will be the second Kenyan club Mbungo will be coaching after a short stint at AFC Leopards, where he quit in December 2019 after going for months without pay.

Mbungo’s first assignment will be an away clash against Zoo FC on January 9.