Blow for AFC Leopards as Kayumba joins Rayon Sports FC

The 26-year old moves to his native land where he has signed a two-year deal with the defending champions

Defender Soter Kayumba has joined Rwandan top tier side Rayon Sports on a two-year contract.

The centre-back had gone to his native land about two weeks ago to complete the move to the nine-time league champions. Kayumba joined AFC at the beginning of the season after impressing in a three-month loan from .

Ndikumana had requested the 13-time league champions to release him owing to financial constraints. This is a huge blow for Ingwe in their bid to win their first league title for the first time since 1998.

Last week, Whyvonne Isuza, Tresor Ndikumana, and Vincent Habamahoro wrote to the club demanding a release letter. AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda confirmed the same.

“Only three players have so far asked to be released and [Isuza] is the latest one,” Shikanda told Goal.

“The other two [Ndikumana] and [Habamahoro] handed in their demand notices earlier and Isuza has joined them. Apart from that, no other player has asked to leave, the rest I am just reading in social media.

“We are indeed struggling to meet our demands as a club and I don’t think the best option is for the players to demand to leave, we are working round the clock to make sure that we get money to pay the players and the technical bench."

Ingwe will play on Saturday in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).