Blow as AFC Leopards midfielder Said Tsuma picks an injury in Tanzania

AFC Leopards midfielder Said Tsuma is expected back in the country after he picked an injury in Tanzania.

Ingwe is currently in Tanzania for the annual Super Cup tournament, but Marko Vasiljevic received a slight blow ahead of their clash against Simba on Tuesday.

Tsuma, who joined AFC Leopards on a four-year deal from Thika United in June 2018, picked an ankle sprain during training, according to club's Secretary-General Oscar Igaida.

“Tsuma will be traveling back to Kenya after he sprained his leg during training, “Igaida told Goal from Tanzania.

This will be a big blow for Ingwe, especially at the domestic front where they have won just one league match.