Latif Blessing threatens Ghana again over Black Stars snub

The 22-year-old is considering an international future elsewhere due to a lack of opportunity at the country of his birth

US-based Ghanaian attacker Latif Blessing has reiterated his desire to turn his back on the West African nation at international level for being consistently overlooked for national call-ups.

Currently on the books of Major League Soccer side , the 22-year-old first revealed his intentions last December, less than two years after moving to the US.

He is yet to make an appearance for the Black Stars, his closest opportunity coming in January 2017 when he made 's provisional squad for the in Gabon.

“Not getting a call-up is a difficult thing to deal with and sometimes, I feel disappointed,” he said in an interview with LAFC on the team’s official Facebook page.

“I know that I am playing well but the invitations are not coming through.

"People in Ghana have been asking why I have not been playing for the national team but then, I am waiting for that invitation. I believe that there are better times ahead.

"If Ghana is not ready to give me a call-up, I will play for another country that wants me.

"I need to move forward as a player. If the United States give me a call-up, I will say yes to it.

"I am working on getting my passport and documentation that will allow me to stay here and play.”

This season, the winger has made 30 appearances for LAFC so far, starting 26 of the games and scoring six times.

He rose to prominence on the local scene in the 2015-16 season when he won both the top scorer and best player awards in the Ghana Premier League with Liberty Professionals.

He first joined Kansas City after leaving Ghana in January 2017.

