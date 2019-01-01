Black Friday - Best deals and discounts for football boots, football shirts & TV streaming in the UK

Looking to cash in during the shopping hysteria? Goal has taken a look at some deals that might tempt you

Black Friday is a retail phenomenon offering widespread discounts and special offers on items that originated in the United States, but has now taken hold across the globe.

If you tend to keep an eye out for bargains when it comes to getting your football gear or football-themed gifts, Black Friday provides an ideal period of knock-down prices, where value can be found.

It happens each year in the final week of November and many people look to take advantage of the offers in the lead up to the Christmas period.

With Black Friday 2019 upon us, Goal takes a look at some of the best deals on football boots, shirts and TV streaming services in the United Kingdom.

Contents

Black Friday 2019 football boot deals

Pro Direct Soccer

There are some incredible Black Friday discount deals on football boots over at Pro Direct Soccer.

A pair of Puma v1.11 boots which usually cost £200 can be bought for just £30, which is an 85% discount. Other Puma boots that are on offer include the Puma evoSPEED range, the evoTOUCH selection and the evoPOWER style.

You can save hundreds of pounds on a number of adidas boot styles too, including the adidas Predator range, the adidas NEMEZIZ - worn by Lionel Messi - the adidas X15 and X16 and the adidas ACE 16 and 17.

A discount of just over 20% is being applied to the adidas X19 boots, meaning they'll cost £140 instead of £180, while the stylish new adidas Copa 20 boots can be picked up for £135 instead of £170.

If you have your heart set on getting a pair of Nike Dream Speed Mercurial Superfly boots, you can save £50 on Pro Direct Soccer, but they'll still £210.

Click here to find out more about Pro Direct Soccer's Black Friday football boot deals.

Lifestyle Sports

Lifestyle Sports are offering the adidas Predator 19 for £106 down from £180, the same offer also applying to the adidas NEMEZIZ 19.

Puma One Evade boots can be bought for £106 too, but the discount is smaller, coming down from £133. Nike's CR7 Mercurial Superfly boots - for those who fancy themselves a bit of a Cristiano Ronaldo - normally cost £160 and can be picked up for £135.

There are also discounts available on various astro turf shoes if it's time for you to refresh your five-a-side game!

Click here to learn more about Lifestyle Sports' offers.

Official adidas online shop

A 30% saving can be made on the adidas Copa boots, meaning they will cost £210 instead of £300.

Discounts of 25% are being applied to the adidas Predator range, while a saving of 20% can be made on the adidas X19 boots.

Unfortunately discounts don't get any higher than 30% on the official adidas website.

Click here to see more adidas Black Friday boot offers.

Black Friday 2019 football shirt deals

Pro Direct Soccer

As with boots, Pro Direct Soccer is offering some real bargains this Black Friday and the football jersey aficionado can pick up some recent tops for very little.

Germany's 2018 home shirt can be bought for as cheap as £20 (down from £70), as can Spain's 2018 home jersey - savings of over 70%.

New jerseys are also available for decent prices, with 50% knocked off the price of the Juventus 2019-20 home kit, for example, meaning it will cost just £35.

A reduction of 43% is being applied to the 2019-20 home kits of , and , while the Real Madrid home shirt for this season will cost £65 instead of £110.

Click here for more Pro Direct Soccer Black Friday jersey deals.

DW Sports

DW Sports are giving a £15 discount on 's adult home and away jerseys, so they'll cost £50 instead of the normal price of £65.

's home, away and third jerseys, meanwhile, are available for £50 too, which is a saving of £25. The same discount is in operation for the home jersey.

DW Sports are also offering a number of Black Friday deals on childrens football jerseys in kits, with and jerseys priced at £35 instead of £50.

Alternatively, some kids team kits - including socks and shorts - are available for £35 down from the usual price of £45.

Click here to see DW Sports' full range of Black Friday football offers.

Official club shops

Naturally, club stores and online shops get in on the Black Friday action too as they look to capitalise on supporters' tastes for a bargain.

The Manchester United online store is offering Black Friday discounts of up to 20% and the Red Devils home jersey can be bought for just over £60.

Bayern Munich have been promoting 'Black Week' in the lead up to Black Friday, with 50% off some items, such as last season's goalkeeper jerseys.

Manchester City's official shop is giving fans 30% off some items, with the home jersey available for under £50.

Real Madrid riffs on Black Friday with a 'White Friday' series of deals of up to 20% off, including all of this season's jerseys. Be aware, though, the White Friday offers are online only.

also offer deals of 20% off as part of their Chelsea Mega Store Black Friday drive.

Black Friday TV & streaming deals for football

Now TV

Now TV is offering an 'exclusive Black Friday bundle' deal for its 'Cinema, Entertainment and Sky Sports Day Pass'. The one-month pass normally costs £30.97, but has been reduced to £19.99 - a discount of 35%.

Click here to find out more about Now TV's offer.

Sky Sports

Existing Sky customers are being enticed with 50% off its various bundles, including Sky Sports, which is available for £15 a month instead of £30.

Click here to find out about Sky's offer.

BT Sport

New and existing BT customers can get BT Sport for £5 a month - which is half the usual price - this Black Friday.

Click here to find out more about getting BT Sport.

When is Black Friday 2019?

In 2019, Black Friday will occur on Friday November 29. The commercial event traditionally happens on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday.

While Black Friday is technically supposed to be a one-day flash sale event, offers can usually be availed of before and indeed after the date.

