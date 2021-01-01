Bizimana Amissi: Sofapaka seal signing of Burundian midfielder

The Burundian midfielder is the latest acquisition for Batoto ba Mungu who released eight players at the start of the window

Sofapaka have unveiled their fourth signing this mid-transfer window after confirming the arrival of midfielder Bizimana Amissi.

The Burundian international has completed his move to Batoto ba Mungu from Rukinzu FC after penning a two-year contract.

The club has confirmed his arrival in a statement by stating: “Sofapaka have completed the signing of midfielder Bizimana Amissi.

“Bizimana joins the 2009 league champions on a two-year contract from Rukinzu football club in Burundi. Amissi becomes the club’s fourth signing of the current mid-season transfer window.

“Welcome to Sofapaka family Amissi.”

He becomes the fourth signing for the 2009 champions after they brought on board former Napsa Stars and Tusker striker Timothy Otieno, Wazito FC midfielder Joseph Waithera and Burundi defender David Nshimirimana.

Waithera was part of the Wazito team that gained promotion to the top-tier in the 2017/18 season and joined alongside Nshimirimana who came in from Zambian outfit Buildcon, a team he joined from Mukura Victory Sports and had also played for Vital'O and Flambeau de l'Est.

Sofapaka are doing their best to bring in players to fill the gap left by the players who were let go.

When the transfer window opened, Batoto ba Mungu released nine players who were deemed surplus to requirements.

Among the players released were Nigerian striker Promise Chinoso, former KCB defender Jacobs Faina, defender Bryson Juma, who was signed in November from second-tier Soy United, midfielders David Simiyu and Collins Wakhungu.

Others are goalkeeper Isaiah Wakasala, captain Eli Asieche, Ghanaian striker Jedinak Nana and another Nigerian striker Michael Karamor.

Article continues below

On releasing the players, Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa told Goal in a previous interview: “We have released eight players as per the recommendation of our coach and we will also try to sign areas that we feel need strengthening.

“I don’t know which areas will need to be strengthened because that is the work of the technical bench but what I know we are ready to help them get their targets, so if they pick on players, we will do our best to get them.”

Sofapaka have not started the season as anticipated as they have struggled to win matches and are currently in 10th position in the 18-team league table with 11 points from nine matches.