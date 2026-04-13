Monday’s Keuken Kampioen Divisie clash between Jong FC Utrecht and Vitesse was marred by disturbances. Just before half-time, a group of Vitesse fans was first ejected from the stands and then removed entirely from Stadion Galgenwaard, sparking fury in the away end.

Several Vitesse fans had been sitting among the home supporters in Stadion Galgenwaard, and the away section spotted them, goading them to stand up and reveal themselves. With the ground otherwise almost empty—Jong FC Utrecht draws very few home fans—their compliance was plain for all to see.

Just before the interval, stadium stewards ordered the group to leave their seats, initially promising they could move to the away section. That assurance proved false.

The sudden U-turn provoked immediate frustration in the away end, where fans responded with whistles, chants and repeated cries of “Shame on you”.

One of the Vitesse fans later recounted the incident to Voetbalzone: “We were in a group and a steward approached us reasonably friendly. He said we had two options: either leave or be escorted to the away section.”

“At one point there were about fifty of us and we were all escorted out. It was just half-time and we thought we were going to the away section.”

Those hopes were dashed. “First we were made to line up in two rows while officials photographed our faces and ID cards. Then, suddenly, we were told to go home.” The group of Vitesse supporters was understandably frustrated.

One supporter vented on X: “Even the police want to ride our success—just kidding, they’re moving Vitesse fans from the home stand into an otherwise empty Galgenwaard. Sad. Very sad. Nothing was happening.”