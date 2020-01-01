'Bit lucky, bit flukey' - Solskjaer relieved as Man Utd beat Wolves but says Red Devils are 'ready' to climb Premier League table

Marcus Rashford's deflected goal in stoppage time took Solskjaer's side to within two points of leaders Liverpool, who they play on January 17

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted ’s win over on Tuesday was “a bit flukey” – but he was delighted to see the Red Devils revive a club tradition with a last-gasp goal.

Marcus Rashford’s shot deep into injury time deflected off Romain Saiss and into the bottom-right corner to take United to within two points of Premier League leaders .

In a game of few chances, United were rewarded after showing more endeavour than their opponents throughout the 90 minutes. Solskjaer was evidently delighted with the late win, fortunate as it may have been.

"Bit lucky, bit flukey, but that's what happens when you put teams under pressure,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport after the game.

“It was a point we brought up early in the season in a meeting. We didn’t win many points towards the end of games and we have a tradition for it at this club.

"That has happened so many times at that end and now we have won quite a few points towards the end of games and that is both a mental and physical aspect.

“We’ve got a group now that is more robust both mentally and physically. We have gone through some tough training periods, played loads of games and they are getting fitter and fitter.

“The fitter you are, the more you can do. But mentally as well, it gives you a boost knowing you can win games towards the end.”

United haven’t always had an easy time against Wolves in their recent encounters, and Solskjaer was pleased to record his first league win over Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

With the top of the table within reach and a huge clash with Liverpool just around the corner, talk of a genuine title run is starting to build around Old Trafford – but Solskjaer insists he and his side are keeping their focus.

“We didn’t perform as well as we want to but we won a game against a very difficult side to play against,” he said.

"It’s the first league in the win for me against them. There have never been many goals in the games but for me this is a big step forward, that you don’t play well but you win.

“We just focus on the next game. I am very boring but we cannot get too far ahead of ourselves. We have got to a decent position at the moment but the season hasn’t even reached halfway.

"The year has been positive in terms of results. It's a group that are now physically and mentally ready to go up the table."