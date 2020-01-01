Bissouma transfer update as Brighton boss Potter addresses Arsenal and Liverpool interest talk

The 24-year-old Mali international has been in impressive form in recent months, but his manager believes that there is more to come

boss Graham Potter has denied that there has been any concrete interest in midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The 24-year-old has been subject to rumoured interest from and in recent times. Potter, though, believes that the Mali international midfielder is destined to help the Seagulls fight to retain their Premier League place before the summer.

“There have been no approaches," he asked when quizzed on the player’s future. “As I’ve said before, just because it’s in the media, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true. My focus is on Yves and how I can help him improve and I think he’s still got some improvement to make.

“That’s my focus with him, to try and help him reach his full potential. He’s got some work to do yet, so that’s what we are focusing on.”

While he is pleased to have seen the midfielder enjoy a strong run of form, Potter believes that there is more to come.

“I don't read the papers and I don’t really take something that is reported in a newspaper as a true fact,” he said. “This time of the year all sorts of things are put out there which are sometimes true, sometimes untrue, but it doesn’t help me in any way if I listen to the noise.

“Yves has taken some steps and has improved but also still has some more improving to do, which is exciting and is where the work is, so that is what we will focus on.

“He has had to learn some aspects of the game and improve in certain areas but it is credit to him that he has done that so he can help us in those areas. I think he can still improve, so that’s good.”

Brighton find themselves in 17th place in the table, just a point above the relegation zone. They face West Ham on Sunday then must handle a quick turnaround in fixtures, with a home match against Arsenal to follow on Tuesday in their last fixture of 2020.

On Saturday, they will play host to as their hectic festive schedule draws to a close.