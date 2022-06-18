Bissouma signing: Fans feel Tottenham’s gain is Arsenal’s loss

The supporters think the Gunners are the biggest 'losers' after the Mali midfielder chose North London rivals Spurs over them

Fans online feel Tottenham Hotspur have got themselves a gem following the signing of Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma who joined them from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday.

Bissouma has been the subject of transfer speculation with Manchester United and Arsenal particularly seen as those in need of his services most but Spurs pulled off the transfer to the delight of their fans and disappointment of their rivals.

Most tackles made by midfielders in the Premier League since 2019/20:



◎ Wilfred Ndidi

◉ Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

◎ Declan Rice

◎ João Moutinho

◉ Yves Bissouma



Antonio Conte now has two of the top five. 👥 pic.twitter.com/fRWAbpbNm1 — Squawka (@Squawka) June 17, 2022

An Antonio Conte mid-block with Yves Bissouma on the prowl waiting for the ball to be played into midfield & then recovering possession, plus his top press-resistance to pass/dribble out of pressure & spring attacks in transition, is an outstanding fit. Especially at £26 million. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) June 17, 2022

Perisic & Bissouma are unreal buys for Conte’s system. You’re getting one guy who will provide you with reliable end-product from the left flank with the intangible of stepping up at big moments. Then a technical AND physical upgrade for the midfield. Paratici smashing it so far. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) June 17, 2022

Sarr and Bissouma in 3 years time pic.twitter.com/7Vmfl8xndI — alfie (@thfcaIfie) June 15, 2022

Yves Bissouma (£25 million)

Thomas Partey (£45 million)



The Malian and Ghanaian are the most expensive African midfield signings for Tottenham and Arsenal respectively



rulers of North London🔥#3Sports pic.twitter.com/AdOcdTH85E — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) June 17, 2022

Always hits the special feels when Spurs sign an African🇲🇱



Welcome to the best club in the world my guy.



rendez-nous fiers @Yves_Bissouma



💙🤍#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/trOD1953Nn — Spurs International (@simonyemane) June 17, 2022

Doesn’t it require both Arsenal and Spurs to pursue Bissouma in order for him to be able to reject Arsenal in the first place? Last time I checked, Spurs are signing an Arsenal fan🤣 pic.twitter.com/VRf9NRvGmy — Sebastian Pedersen🇳🇴 (@sebpedersen01) June 17, 2022

Yves Bissouma basically let everyone know that he's an Arsenal fan and wanted to join the club.



But they ignored and let him go to Tottenham.



It hurts. It really hurts pic.twitter.com/QrNZ2lZiEg — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) June 17, 2022

Bissouma under Conte will be like Xavi, Iniesta and Zidane combined… — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) June 17, 2022

Over the moon with this signing,



Yves Bissouma is outstanding, he will get even better coached by Conte, looking forward to seeing him play in our opening game vs Southampton 🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/gwGxjrYbYr — Jules Tottenham Bevis 📃 🖊 (@julesbevis) June 17, 2022

Bissouma is only 25? I thought Conte was turning Spurs into a retirement home. — RC 🇯🇲 (@ReeceAC_) June 17, 2022

Admins of Top 6 Clubs,



Man City - “Welcome Haaland”

Liverpool - “Welcome Nunez”

Arsenal - “We present you Marquinhos”

Spurs - “Here are our double signings Perisic & Bissouma”



Man United - “Here is THAT Beckham goal from 1999” — ' (@TheShowtimeReds) June 17, 2022

Supporters feel Arsenal lost out on the player because they don't have Champions League football.

The Bissouma interview just got me so excited man. Can tell he’s genuinely happy to be here and it shows how important CL was — dz ⚪️🇮🇹 (@dzthfc) June 17, 2022

🗣 Yves Bissouma: “My dream was to play Champions League and I can’t believe I’m now playing Champions League with Spurs. I’m so happy.”



Explains why Arsenal was off the table 😂

pic.twitter.com/Cjl3DLF20u — COYS.com (@COYS_com) June 17, 2022

fanbase was crying over BISSOUMA — 🚱 (@tundeslegacy) June 17, 2022

No way Brighton have put this in the Bissouma Farewell Montage 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CxIrQ3ce9L — Jaco™ (@JacoCats) June 17, 2022

Yves Bissouma, champions league nights under the lights. This is what we live for pic.twitter.com/CB71Hr5F2M — 🇫🇷™ (@ConteSZN_) June 17, 2022

Heading right to the very top. 💪



🙌 Thank you for everything at #BHAFC, @Yves_Bissouma. 💙 pic.twitter.com/aHAgTPsHg4 — Seagulls Central (@SeagullsCentral) June 17, 2022

A section of Gunners supporters, however, feel Thomas Partey is levels above Bissouma.

Bissouma can only dream of having a performance half as good as this. The Partey disrespect is unrealpic.twitter.com/B0LtVh5KCa https://t.co/Sm77VIw4CR — Naif 🇵🇸🇯🇴 (@Naifsedge) June 17, 2022

Not everyone agrees.

Bissouma is much much better than Thomas Partey... Better in every single aspect. #FutbolWars — Yapi 🐐 (@BhaHarvey) June 17, 2022

Anyone who thinks that Bissouma is better than Partey is just plain delusional hth👍 pic.twitter.com/zr7QBMR6Tu — J͛a͛k͛e͛ 🌶 (@AFCJake2) June 17, 2022

This is genuinely a insult to Partey. Partey can do things with a football that Bissouma would get ALS if he even attempted the line breaking passes Partey does on the regular https://t.co/OkTm4jsyBq — hass (@ftbIheritage) June 17, 2022

Bissouma has enhanced his reputation as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League with his dominant performances for Brighton.

The 25-year-old is adept at winning possession and starting attacks from deep while shielding the defence, a trait Spurs have been missing since the departures of Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele.

Capped 27 times for his country, Bissouma made 124 appearances while scoring six goals, in four years at Brighton.