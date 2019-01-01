Bissouma on target as Brighton eliminate Bournemouth from FA Cup

The Mali international got off the mark to help Chris Hughton’s men cruise past the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium

Yves Bissouma scored his first goal of the season to help Brighton and Hove Albion defeat Bournemouth 3-1 in Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

After a 2-2 stalemate with West Ham United on Saturday, the Seagulls bounced back to winning ways against Eddie Howe’s men to progress to the fourth round of the competition with the midfielder playing a vital role.

In the 31st minute Anthony Knockaert opened the scoring for visiting Brighton. Three minutes later, the Mali international, on his 18th appearance this season, doubled the lead - scoring his first goal since joining the side in July 2018.

Marc Pugh reduced the deficit in the 55th minute before Florin Andone sealed victory nine minutes after.

Bissouma featured for the entire duration of the game along with Nigeria international Leon Balogun.

Article continues below

The midfielder will hope to impress once again when Brighton play host to Liverpool in their next Premier League game at the Vitality Stadium on January 12.