The Mali international has welcomed his move to play for Spurs stating it was a reality that he treasures

Newly signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is delighted his dream of playing in the Champions League has been made possible by the North Londoners.

The 25-year-old Mali international completed a move to the Antonio Conte-led charges from Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday. Spurs beat their old rivals Arsenal to the fourth and final place for Champions League football.

"I'm very happy to be here, happy to be a Spurs player and hopefully we’re going to have a good season," Bissouma told Spurs' website.

"I'm going to give everything to try to win every game, to stay at the top. But, as everyone knows, the Premier League is not easy. We’re going to work really hard to keep the ambition high.

"We have a good group, and a great coach, everyone knows him. I know I can pass this step with him. I know he will help me more to be what I want to be and try to help the team as well. I’m very happy to play with him.

"It's my dream to play in the Champions League. I remember when I was younger, I watched the Champions League every day. I can’t believe [I'm going] to play in the Champions League with Spurs. I’m so happy, I just want to say thank you to my mum, my dad, and my agent here, thank you, everyone, thank you to Spurs as well."

Bissouma spoke about how he played football as a child, growing up in challenging conditions.

"When I was young, football was my life. I wanted to play football every day, every moment. If I don’t play football, I’m not happy. To be a professional footballer, to be at Spurs, a big club, when I remember 11, 12 years ago... it gives me some sensations... my mum, my dad, they helped me a lot," the Ivory Coast-born player added.

"It was really hard. In Africa, we don’t have the opportunities like here. For example, when I was younger, my dad, and my mum, they just worked to help us, but if you want to play football, they don’t have the money to buy a ball, or shoes.

"We just played on the street with friends, no shoes. But we enjoyed this moment, I was young, my friends as well. It’s one part of my life. I was happy. I’ve come so far, from Issia to Spurs, Champions League music... imagine. The emotion is too much."

Bissouma is expected to make his competitive debut for Tottenham against Southampton on August 6 in a Premier League assignment.