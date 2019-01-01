Big wins for Mount Kenya United, Ulinzi Stars & Bandari in midweek KPL action

The relegation threatened Mount Kenya United shocked Chemelil Sugar to grab a rare win in Machakos

Mount United, , and all managed to win their respective matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) on Wednesday.

Ulinzi Stars beat 2-0, the bottom of the table side floored Sugar 4-3 while Bandari registered a 2-1 win against .

Enosh Ochieng scored Ulinzi Stars first goal in the 5th minute against Western Stima as he dived and headed in a cross by Omar Mbongi.

The Soldiers almost conceded an equalizer in the 8th minute when miscommunication between goalkeeper James Saruni and Paul Muchika ensued but the ball drifted away for a fruitless corner.

Western Stima won a penalty in the 14th minute after Brian Birgen fouled James Ogada. Saruni saved Ulinzi Stars again as he parried away the spot kick by Ambiko Kote.

Ochieng powered Ulinzi Stars ahead in the 82nd minute after he met Bernard Ongoma’s cross to tap home and got himself a brace at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Meanwhile, at Kericho Green Stadium, Zoo grabbed all three points from a 1-0 win over . Danson Chetmabe’s 41st-minute strike proved the difference as Vihiga are condemned to yet another defeat.