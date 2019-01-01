Big win over Posta Rangers should not blind KCB - Oduor

The Bankers' assistant coach warned his players from complacency after a healthy win against the Mailmen in Machakos

assistant coach Godfrey Oduor has warned his players from being complacent even after beating Posta 5-1 at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

KCB got their goals from Enock Agwanda who scored three goals in which two were from the spot-kick while Samuel Mwangi and Dennis Odhiambo scored the other two goals.

Oduor says their main aim is to win as many points as possible before the Kenyan Premier League ( ) goes into a break.

“The win is very important for us because we are trying to collect as many points as possible from the round matches,” Oduor told Goal.

“We cannot be contented with the points we have now but what we will do is to focus on the remaining matches. We still have like seven games to play and they potentially carry very important points which we must fight to harvest.”

The former head coach said KCB are enjoying a rather good season because of how their team has been composed.

“This has been a team-building process and we are happy with how we are doing it so far and what is important is we have been able to achieve the best from the nature of our squad,” explained the coach.

“Young players and experienced ones are gelling rather well so far and this has been very important in our team's transition. It is actually one of our strong points which we will surely bank on greatly going into the future.”

KCB recorded the big win despite head coach Zedekiah Otieno missing. Otieno is with the national team in for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament.

“Otieno has been a good source of inspiration for us and I know wherever he is he prays we get good results,” added the tactician.

“That we can perform without him indicates we have a good team but we have to go back to the drawing board and see how we can improve areas.”

Oduor also said there are still concerns in KCB's defensive and attacking departments.

“Despite scoring five goals we wasted a number of changes which I feel should have been converted with ease. We also need to work on our defence so that we can avoid conceding in matches where we should be keeping clean sheets.”