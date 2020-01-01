Big day for Simba SC fans as they get chance to celebrate with league trophy

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have celebrated winning the title with their fans after parading the trophy at National Stadium

Simba SC fans were finally given the chance to celebrate with the Mainland Premier League trophy before their league match against Alliance FC at National Stadium on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were crowned the champions for the third season in a row and with six matches to spare after their closest challengers Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Azam FC failed to catch up with them.

Simba were handed the trophy during their league match against Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium last weekend and they were yet to celebrate their latest success as they had a match to handle against Yanga.

Simba managed to beat Yanga 4-1 and reach the final of the domestic cup where they will face Namungo on August 2 but before their match on Sunday, they paraded the trophy to the fans and also allowed them to take photos.

On Saturday, Simba Information Officer Haji Manara told Goal why they had decided to have the fans take photos with the trophy before their final league match in Dar es Salaam.

“We will have a photo session for fans with the trophy before our match against Alliance,” Manura told Goal.

“That will be the only way to appreciate our fans for the all-round support they accorded the team throughout the season, without the fans we could not have achieved winning the trophy three times in a row.”

Manara also revealed how the team plans to beef up the squad ahead of the new season.

“We have a very strong squad going into next season and we don’t have to go for panic buying, we will only bring on board five new players ahead of the new season,” said Manura.

“Our first target is to make sure that we retain the squad we have, and if we do so then it will be easier for us to have a good transfer window, we will only bring the new faces and plan for the new season.

“I know our fans will always want to see us actively involved in the transfer window with big-name signings, but I want to assure them we are prepared not to disappoint them, we already have names from the technical bench and we will make sure we sign those players.”

After the Alliance game, Simba will have two matches remaining against Coastal Union at Mkwakwani in Tanga and Polisi at Kilimanjaro Stadium.

By winning the league, Simba will take part in the Caf .