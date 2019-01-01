Big boost for Mathare United as defender Samwel Olwande returns

Olwande returns to boost a wobbly Mathare United side in the second round of the Kenyan Premier League action

defender Samwel Olwande has returned to training after five-month injury layoff.

Olwande underwent surgery last October for a third-degree meniscus correction and assumed full training with teammates at the Goan training ground on Monday.

His return is expected to boost the Slum Boys' defensive department, especially after recent poor results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“It feels good to be back. I have really missed playing football so it’s wonderful to kick the ball again. I have really learned a lot during this period. It’s important to be patient and to have a positive mentality,” Olwande told the club portal.

“You have to work hard during the therapy sessions even when you feel like giving up because you want to recover in good time. don’t want to rush then suffer another setback since I have seen it happening to other players with similar injuries. I am targeting the last five games,” he added.

The club’s Physiotherapist Wycliffe Omom added that Olwande’s return is on schedule but noted that he would not be involved in matches so soon.

Article continues below

“He is on schedule. We are going to monitor him closely in the next two weeks to assess his fitness and also boost his confidence. He should be ready to play by next month,” Omom said.

Mathare United have lost the last two matches and have dropped to the sixth position on the KPL log, ceding ground to and Kakamega Homboyz.

They will play host to on Wednesday, April, 17 at Kasarani. Nzoia was not in action during the last week of action and are expected to give Mathare United a tough test away from home.