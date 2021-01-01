Bidco United's Akhulia: I know nothing about our opponents Sofapaka

The youthful tactician is optimistic his charges will be inspired by their recent win over Tusker FC when they play Batoto ba Mungu on Saturday

Bidco United head coach Anthony Akhulia has conceded he knows nothing about Football Kenya Federation Premier League opponents Sofapaka.

The debutants will be away to Wundanyi Stadium to play the hosts who are aiming at their first back-to-back win this season. The Anthony Akhulia-led charges claimed a 2-1 win against leaders Tusker FC in their recent outing while Batoto ba Mungu also defeated Posta Rangers by the same margin.

"I do not have much to say about [Sofapaka] because I know nothing about them," Akhulia told Goal on Saturday.

"This is going to be the first time we are playing them, and I have not taken a keen interest in them. So we have just planned ourselves to play them but there is no inside knowledge regarding the way they play.

"What I understand is that it is going to be a tough outing but we are ready to push for a positive outcome."

The tactician has further explained the situation in his camp ahead of the meeting with the 2009 league champions.

"The confidence in the team is high [after the win over Tusker] and the players are ready to get another win," Akhulia added.

"We will take it like any other game, and as usual we have to dig deep if we are to get a positive result. The preparations for the game have been good, now it is a matter of putting in play what we have been doing in training sessions."

Is there anyone out injured?

"Injuries in the team rarely miss, but I have 30 players and it means we have enough replacements.

Article continues below

"I cannot say my key player is missing because, to me, everyone in the team is key. Those available are good enough and are prepared to get a positive outcome on Saturday."

The debutants are currently placed in seventh position with 20 points. They have played 14 games this season and have managed to get five wins, as many draws and four losses.

Sofapaka are two positions lower with 18 points. They have played 13 matches and won five with as many defeats while the remaining three ended in draws.