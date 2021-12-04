Bidco United win to compound AFC Leopards' FKF Premier League woes

AFC Leopards' Football Kenya Federation Premier League struggles continued after a 1-0 loss to Bidco United at Thika County Stadium on Saturday.

Bidco United went ahead in the 55th minute when they won a penalty that was converted by Emmanuel Mogaka. The victory against the local giants is a morale-booster for the Thika-based team as the competition resumes.

Despite making two changes just after going behind by bringing on Maxwell Otieno and Dan Sunguti to replace Eugene Mukangula and Brian Wanyama, the home side was able to deal with their persistent threats and ended up defending the slim lead to the end.

Coach Patrick Aussems had to make a change in the 74th minute when Ojo Olaniyi was injured and his place was taken by Boniface Mukhekhe.

With just one win in seven games, Leopards are 15th on the log while Bidco United moved to the 11th position with nine points.

At Ruaraka Grounds, Kariobangi Sharks secured top place in the Premier League table after beating Nairobi City Stars 2-1.

Patrick Otieno scored the winning goal for William Muluya's side after coming on in the second half. Geoffrey Shiveka had scored the opener for the Eastlands club in the 24th minute from the penalty spot when Lennox Ogutu brought Eric Mmata down.

Ezekiel Odera struck the equaliser for Nairobi City Stars in the 55th minute from close range as they looked like a more determined side than they were in the first half.

Mmata played a key role in the second goal for the Sharks as he delivered a clinical pass that Otieno collected and fired home in the 78th minute.

Kariobangi Sharks would have scored more goals had they utilised their chances, but Steve Otieno and Patila Omoto wasted those clear goal-scoring opportunities in the first half.

On the other hand, the City Stars would have also registered more goals had Davis Agesa, Oliver Maloba, and Odera himself converted their own chances.

Meanwhile, struggling Wazito registered their first win this season after beating Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Utalii Ground.

Article continues below

Amos Asembeka struck the only goal that separated both sides in the 23rd minute, and the victory also marked Wazito's first-ever win against the 2010 Premier League champions.

Finally, Kakamega Homeboyz secured a 1-0 win against Nzoia Sugar courtesy of Stephen Opoku's goal, scored in the 65th minute.