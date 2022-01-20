'Bidco United were robbed win against Gor Mahia' - Akhulia

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia believes his team was robbed of a win in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League game staged at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

Jacob Onyango opened the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute when he capitalised on some poor defending by the former champions. The lead lasted until the 87th minute when Francis Oduor was adjudged to have brought down Samuel Onyango in the box.

Former Sony Sugar and Ulinzi Stars winger Oduor held his nerves to find the back of the net from the spot-kick and ensured spoils were shared.

Bidco were robbed

"We prepared well for the match but we were robbed," a bitter Akhulia told GOAL.

"The referee awarding Gor Mahia a last-minute penalty was uncalled for. Football being what it is, we were winning the game, regardless, but the referee decided to award Gor Mahia a penalty, a dubious penalty.

"Officiating was a bit bogus, but we are now going to the drawing board and start preparing to play them [Gor Mahia again] on Sunday."

K'Ogalo captain Haron Shakava admitted the game was tough but went on to appreciate the effort put by his teammates in getting a point.

"It has been tough, they have a good team and have played well," the Harambee Stars centre-back stated.

"However, we have battled and managed to get a point which is a plus for us. We are waiting to play them in the second round at Thika Stadium; it has been a tough match and a point is not bad for us."

Article continues below

After the midweek meeting, Gor Mahia took their season's points tally to 26 after the 14 games they have played. The former champions have recorded seven wins, five draws and, two losses. K'Ogalo have further scored 16 goals and conceded eight. They are currently placed third pending Thursday's results.

Bidco are 11th on the log with 18 points after the 15 matches they have played. The Thika-based charges have won four, drawn six and lost five games, scoring 12 goals and conceding 16 in the process.