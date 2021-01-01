Bidco United vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K'Ogalo will strive to return to winning ways when they face the promoted side in a top-tier clash at Kasarani Annex on Monday

Bidco United will welcome Gor Mahia for a Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment aiming at causing an upset at Kasarani Annex.

For K’Ogalo, this will be a massive opportunity for them to get a win and close the gap to the top teams because table-toppers Tusker, Bandari, AFC Leopards, and KCB all drew in their weekend assignments.

Game Bidco United vs Gor Mahia Date Monday, March 22, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Bidco United squad Goalkeepers Omar Adisa, Edwin Omwambani. Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, Anthony Simasi. Midfielders Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, David Orem. Forwards Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, Henry Omollo.

Coach Anthony Akhulia has all his players available and will be going for nothing but maximum points.

“We know well Gor Mahia are the champions but that does not scare us to give them a fight, we will fight to the end and go for all the points, we know it is possible and have told my players to be ready,” Akhulia told Goal on Monday.

Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.

K’Ogalo are set to be without young striker Benson Omala, who recently joined Swedish Division One side FC Linkoping City on a six-month loan deal.

Otherwise, all the other players are available for the game and are ready to bounce back from their recent loss to Posta Rangers by a solitary goal.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Momanyi, Shakava, Nkata, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.