Bidco United vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Dennis Mabuka
Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers 2021.
Goal Kenya.
K'Ogalo will strive to return to winning ways when they face the promoted side in a top-tier clash at Kasarani Annex on Monday

Bidco United will welcome Gor Mahia for a Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment aiming at causing an upset at Kasarani Annex.

For K’Ogalo, this will be a massive opportunity for them to get a win and close the gap to the top teams because table-toppers Tusker, Bandari, AFC Leopards, and KCB all drew in their weekend assignments.

Game Bidco United vs Gor Mahia
Date Monday, March 22, 2021
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream
StarTimes TV NONE
Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream
StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Bidco United squad
Goalkeepers Omar Adisa, Edwin Omwambani.
Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor  Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, Anthony Simasi.
Midfielders Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, David Orem.
Forwards Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, Henry Omollo.

Coach Anthony Akhulia has all his players available and will be going for nothing but maximum points.

“We know well Gor Mahia are the champions but that does not scare us to give them a fight, we will fight to the end and go for all the points, we know it is possible and have told my players to be ready,” Akhulia told Goal on Monday.

Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.

Position Gor Mahia squad
Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.

K’Ogalo are set to be without young striker Benson Omala, who recently joined Swedish Division One side FC Linkoping City on a six-month loan deal.

Otherwise, all the other players are available for the game and are ready to bounce back from their recent loss to Posta Rangers by a solitary goal.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Momanyi, Shakava, Nkata, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Match Preview

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the FKF Premier League and no one is keen on starting the game on a bad note.  

The promoted side are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league from which they have won four games, collecting 13 points from a possible 15.

The reigning champions are struggling and have lost three out of their last four league matches, something that has seen reshuffles in the team, including the sacking of goalkeeper trainer Willis Ochieng and the demotion of midfielder Kenneth Muguna, with defender Harun Shakava taking his place as the team’s captain. 

Article continues below

Gor Mahia have failed to score in their last two league matches and conceded three goals in the process. 

On their part, Bidco have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five league matches, scoring seven goals and conceding two in the process.

