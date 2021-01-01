Bidco United vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Bidco United will welcome Gor Mahia for a Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment aiming at causing an upset at Kasarani Annex.
For K’Ogalo, this will be a massive opportunity for them to get a win and close the gap to the top teams because table-toppers Tusker, Bandari, AFC Leopards, and KCB all drew in their weekend assignments.
|Game
|Bidco United vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Monday, March 22, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Bidco United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Omar Adisa, Edwin Omwambani.
|Defenders
|David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, Anthony Simasi.
|Midfielders
|Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, David Orem.
|Forwards
|Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, Henry Omollo.
Coach Anthony Akhulia has all his players available and will be going for nothing but maximum points.
“We know well Gor Mahia are the champions but that does not scare us to give them a fight, we will fight to the end and go for all the points, we know it is possible and have told my players to be ready,” Akhulia told Goal on Monday.
Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.
K’Ogalo are set to be without young striker Benson Omala, who recently joined Swedish Division One side FC Linkoping City on a six-month loan deal.
Otherwise, all the other players are available for the game and are ready to bounce back from their recent loss to Posta Rangers by a solitary goal.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Momanyi, Shakava, Nkata, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
Match Preview
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the FKF Premier League and no one is keen on starting the game on a bad note.
The promoted side are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league from which they have won four games, collecting 13 points from a possible 15.
The reigning champions are struggling and have lost three out of their last four league matches, something that has seen reshuffles in the team, including the sacking of goalkeeper trainer Willis Ochieng and the demotion of midfielder Kenneth Muguna, with defender Harun Shakava taking his place as the team’s captain.
Gor Mahia have failed to score in their last two league matches and conceded three goals in the process.
On their part, Bidco have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five league matches, scoring seven goals and conceding two in the process.