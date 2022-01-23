Bidco United vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will be away to Bidco United on Sunday hoping to defeat their hosts in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League outing.

However, K'Ogalo should be wary of the threat posed by the Thika side who are unpredictable.

While the record Kenyan champions need maximum points to continue pushing for the top position, their opponents -who started the season on a low, are targeting a top-half finish.

Game Bidco United vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, January 23, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream None None

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE Will be available on Gor Mahia official Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Bidco United Squad Goalkeepers Omar Adisa, Edwin Mukolwe Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, and Anthony Simasi Midfielders Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, and David Orem Forwards Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, Henry Omollo

Bidco are looking to prove a point when they play K'Ogalo at Thika County Stadium.



On Wednesday, their coach Anthony Akhulia expressed his disappointment after a late penalty denied his team maximum points.



"We prepared well for the match but we were robbed," a bitter Akhulia told GOAL.



"The referee awarding Gor Mahia a last-minute penalty was uncalled for. Football being what it is, we were winning the game, regardless, but the referee decided to award Gor Mahia a penalty, a dubious penalty.



"Officiating was a bit bogus, but we are now going to the drawing board and start preparing to play them [Gor Mahia again] on Sunday."



The tactician has the same squad that played on Wednesday available.



Probable XI: Mukolwe, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.

Position Gor Mahia Squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'

Gor Mahia captain Haron Shakava has insisted their previous meeting with Bidco was tough.

"It has been tough, they have a good team and have played well," the Harambee Stars centre-back stated.

"However, we have battled and managed to get a point which is a plus for us. We are waiting to play them in the second round at Thika Stadium; it has been a tough match and a point is not bad for us."

Coach Mark Harrison is expected to have all his players available for the game save for Ernest Wendo and Benson Omalla who are still negotiating their contract extension.

Probable XI : Mathews, Ng'ang'a, Shakava, Nkata, Mainge, Otieno, Odhiambo, Onyango, S. Onyango, Omondi, Ulimwengu