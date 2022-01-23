Bidco United vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will be away to Bidco United on Sunday hoping to defeat their hosts in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League outing.
However, K'Ogalo should be wary of the threat posed by the Thika side who are unpredictable.
While the record Kenyan champions need maximum points to continue pushing for the top position, their opponents -who started the season on a low, are targeting a top-half finish.
|Game
|Bidco United vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
None
|None
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|Will be available on Gor Mahia official Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Bidco United Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Omar Adisa, Edwin Mukolwe
|Defenders
|David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, and Anthony Simasi
|Midfielders
|Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, and David Orem
|Forwards
|Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, Henry Omollo
Bidco are looking to prove a point when they play K'Ogalo at Thika County Stadium.
On Wednesday, their coach Anthony Akhulia expressed his disappointment after a late penalty denied his team maximum points.
"We prepared well for the match but we were robbed," a bitter Akhulia told GOAL.
"The referee awarding Gor Mahia a last-minute penalty was uncalled for. Football being what it is, we were winning the game, regardless, but the referee decided to award Gor Mahia a penalty, a dubious penalty.
"Officiating was a bit bogus, but we are now going to the drawing board and start preparing to play them [Gor Mahia again] on Sunday."
The tactician has the same squad that played on Wednesday available.
Probable XI: Mukolwe, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.
|Position
|Gor Mahia Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'
Gor Mahia captain Haron Shakava has insisted their previous meeting with Bidco was tough.
"It has been tough, they have a good team and have played well," the Harambee Stars centre-back stated.
"However, we have battled and managed to get a point which is a plus for us. We are waiting to play them in the second round at Thika Stadium; it has been a tough match and a point is not bad for us."
Coach Mark Harrison is expected to have all his players available for the game save for Ernest Wendo and Benson Omalla who are still negotiating their contract extension.
Probable XI : Mathews, Ng'ang'a, Shakava, Nkata, Mainge, Otieno, Odhiambo, Onyango, S. Onyango, Omondi, Ulimwengu
Match Preview
In the last meeting, Jacob Onyango opened the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute when he capitalised on some poor defending by the former champions. The lead lasted until the 87th minute when Francis Oduor was adjudged to have brought down Samuel Onyango in the box.
The latter dusted himself up before firing the ball past the custodian to hand his team a crucial point.
After Wednesday's win, K'Ogalo have now claimed maximum points in their last three matches in the top-flight – 1-0 against struggling Mathare United and 2-0 against promoted side Talanta and recent win over Bidco.
Their opponents registered a 1-0 win against KCB before battling it out to a 0-0 draw against Sofapaka, and then losing against the former champions.
In the history of the league, the two teams have met three times, and it was last season when Gor Mahia won the first meeting 3-1 before they drew 1-1 in the second round fixture, something that was replicated in the midweek assignment.
Gor Mahia are on 28 points from 14 matches while Bidco have 17 points from 15 outings.