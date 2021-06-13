Bidco United vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

K’Ogalo will be seeking to make it to the final for the first time in eight years when they face the Thika-based side in the last four

Gor Mahia will be keen to reach the final of the FKF Shield Cup when they take on Bidco United in the semi-final at Utalii grounds on Sunday.

The clash pitting K’Ogalo and the Thika-based outfit will, however, be preceded by the first semi-finals contest AFC Leopards against Division One side Equity Bank at the same venue.

K’Ogalo are chasing adouble this season as they are also firmly in the race to win the Premier League title for a record fourth season in a row but will come up against a Bidco side, who have enjoyed a good run in the knockout competition.

On their way to the last four, Gor Mahia, under the tutelage of Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, knocked out former champions Kariobangi Sharks after a 2-0 win in the quarter-finals while Bidco United, led by coach Anthony Akhulia, beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0.

Game Bidco United vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, June 13 Time 15:30 EAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV FKF facebook page

Outside Kenya channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Bidco United squad Goalkeepers Omar Adisa, and Edwin Omwambani. Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, Anthony Simasi. Midfielders Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, David Orem. Forwards Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, Henry Omollo.

Bidco coach Akhulia has confirmed he has the full squad to pick from when they face K’Ogalo and is confident they have what it takes to beat them and reach the final for the first time in history.

“We don’t have any injury concerns and we have been training hard since we won to reach the semis, we only took a one-day break and the players are now looking sharp and ready for the battle,” Akhulia told Goal.

“We respect Gor Mahia but we don’t fear them, we have done our best to reach where we are and we want to go on and reach the final, and thereafter see if we can lift the trophy.”

Some of the players’ coach Akhulia will bank on for a positive result include former Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka striker Stephen Waruru, who will lead the attack, and has often enjoyed scoring against K’Ogalo when he plays against them.

Experienced Wilson Anekeya will lead the backline with goalkeeper Edwin Omwambani likely to start ahead of Omar Adisa.

Predicted Bidco United XI: Omwambani, Kalama, Anekeya, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia have maintained they want to win the double this season and coach Vaz Pinto has maintained their participation in the competition is to make sure they win it for the fans.

“We are competing in this competition to win it, if not then we should not be here,” Vaz Pinto told Goal. “We want to win the trophy for the fans because they have always supported despite the difficulties occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“We are not worried about coming up against Bidco, we play against them not far away in the league, and we know they are a good team and have a good coach, we respect Bidco but we must prepare well to reach the final.”

After another solid display against Sharks, Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava will lead the line from the back while Kenneth Muguna will marshall the midfield and Miheso will move forward to help the attackers, led by Burundian Jules Ulimwengu and Karim Nikiema from Burkina Faso.

Predicted Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Frank Odhiambo, Shakava, Momanyi, Sydney Ochieng, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Nikiema, Miheso.

Match Preview

K’Ogalo will be eyeing their first final in the competition since 2013 when they lost to rivals AFC Leopards 1-0 at Nyayo Stadium.

It was former K’Ogalo player Peter Opiyo who ended their double hopes that season after he scored the lone goal in the 53rd minute, finding the back of the net from a Noah Wafula cross, cutting behind the defenders from the left flank after beating his marker Musa Mohammed.

Since then, Gor have gone for eight years without winning the trophy, though they have dominated in the league while on the other hand, Bidco are eyeing their first final after being promoted to the top-flight last season.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia and Bidco have only met once in the history of Kenyan football, this season in the first round of the league with the reigning champions coming from behind to win the home game 3-1.

Clifton Miheso was the star of the show with a goal and two assists, scoring the first of an expertly taken free-kick with 10 minutes left to the half-time break before assisting Wilson Silva and Kenneth Muguna in the 61st and 85th minutes, respectively, while Peter Nzuki had given Bidco an early lead in 10th minute.

Apart from fighting for a place in the final and a ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup, the winner of the competition will also walk away with Ksh2million from the title sponsors.