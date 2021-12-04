Bidco United vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will take on Bidco United as the FKF Premier League returns to action after a three-week break on Saturday.
Ingwe will travel to face Bidco at Thika Stadium as the top-flight returns under the caretaker committee which was formed to run football activities for the next six months after the Ministry of Sports moved to dissolve the Football Kenya Federation office that was led by Nick Mwendwa.
Editors' Picks
- Premier League Stat Pack: Matchday 15
- Mourinho moaning about referees, transfers and squad depth: Is Roma boss already going into meltdown?
- Safa boss Jordaan sparks outburst from fans as Bafana's hopes are dashed
- Diogo Jota: How Liverpool's 'perfect signing' broke up the Salah-Mane-Firmino frontline
On disbanding the federation, the caretaker committee led by retired Justice Aaron Ringera suspended the league action that had reached matchday six to consult with the 18-clubs on how to continue with the same.
After meeting the teams on Monday, the committee allowed the league to resume on December 4 and all clubs will benefit from Ksh300, 000 grants from the government every month while the committee will also pay referees after officiating in every game.
|Game
|Bidco United vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Saturday, December 4, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Bidco United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Edwin Mukolwe, and Brian Opondo.
|Defenders
|David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, Anthony Simasi.
|Midfielders
|Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, David Orem.
|Forwards
|Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, Henry Omollo.
Bidco United are unbeaten in their last two matches after picking a 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar before snatching a 1-0 win against struggling Mathare United.
Coach Anthony Akhulia has called on his players to resume the league with the same aim of keeping their winning run going.
“We stopped the league when my players had picked the momentum and we have been out of action for the last three weeks but the good thing is that we have been training together and playing friendly matches,” Akhulia told GOAL.
“I have asked my players to keep the momentum going, we were in a good run, a draw, and a win but we know AFC Leopards is not an easy team but we are ready to take them on.”
Goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe will likely keep his starting role since the exit of Omar Adisa, who signed for Wazito FC, while David Kalama and Lambert Otieno will provide cover at the back.
Probable XI for Bidco United: Mukolwe, Kalama, Gitatu, Simasi, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Orem, Githimu, Neto.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Maxwell Muchesia.
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana.
|Midfielders
|Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Caleb Olilo, Wanyama, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, and Ochieng.
Ingwe were struggling by the time the league was suspended, as they had suffered four straight defeats in the top-flight.
They had lost 1-0 against rivals Gor Mahia, then suffered a 2-1 defeat against Bandari, lost 2-0 against Ulinzi Stars and their last match saw them suffer a 1-0 defeat against Sofapaka.
The team lost 17 players in the last transfer window and coach Patrick Aussems is confident the break has given them enough time to reorganize and plan for the matches starting with the Bidco clash.
“We were in a bad run of results and losing four straight matches is not a good run for a club like AFC Leopards,” Aussems told GOAL. “We have to make sure we start winning matches and I want to see the response against Bidco.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Olilo.
Match Preview
In the history of the league, the two teams have met twice and it was last season when AFC Leopards won the first meeting 2-0 before Bidco recovered to win the second meeting 3-1.
While Bidco are placed in position 11 of the 18-team table with six points from six matches, AFC are lying in position 15 with four points from six outings.
AFC Leopards started their season with a 1-0 victory against champions Tusker before snatching a 0-0 draw against KCB and then lost two consecutive matches - 1-0 against rivals Gor Mahia in the derby and 2-1 against Bandari.
Ingwe then lost 2-0 against Ulinzi Stars and 1-0 against Sofapaka.
Meanwhile, Bidco started their season with a 0-0 draw against promoted side Vihiga Bullets, lost 3-2 against Bandari, drew 1-1 against Ulinzi Stars, lost 2-0 against Nairobi City Stars, and drew 1-1 against Nzoia Sugar before edging out Mathare United 1-0.