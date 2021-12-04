Bidco United vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

AFC Leopards will take on Bidco United as the FKF Premier League returns to action after a three-week break on Saturday.

Ingwe will travel to face Bidco at Thika Stadium as the top-flight returns under the caretaker committee which was formed to run football activities for the next six months after the Ministry of Sports moved to dissolve the Football Kenya Federation office that was led by Nick Mwendwa.

On disbanding the federation, the caretaker committee led by retired Justice Aaron Ringera suspended the league action that had reached matchday six to consult with the 18-clubs on how to continue with the same.

After meeting the teams on Monday, the committee allowed the league to resume on December 4 and all clubs will benefit from Ksh300, 000 grants from the government every month while the committee will also pay referees after officiating in every game.

Game Bidco United vs AFC Leopards Date Saturday, December 4, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Bidco United squad Goalkeepers Edwin Mukolwe, and Brian Opondo. Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, Anthony Simasi. Midfielders Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, David Orem. Forwards Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, Henry Omollo.

Bidco United are unbeaten in their last two matches after picking a 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar before snatching a 1-0 win against struggling Mathare United.

Coach Anthony Akhulia has called on his players to resume the league with the same aim of keeping their winning run going.

“We stopped the league when my players had picked the momentum and we have been out of action for the last three weeks but the good thing is that we have been training together and playing friendly matches,” Akhulia told GOAL.

“I have asked my players to keep the momentum going, we were in a good run, a draw, and a win but we know AFC Leopards is not an easy team but we are ready to take them on.”

Goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe will likely keep his starting role since the exit of Omar Adisa, who signed for Wazito FC, while David Kalama and Lambert Otieno will provide cover at the back.

Probable XI for Bidco United: Mukolwe, Kalama, Gitatu, Simasi, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Orem, Githimu, Neto.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Maxwell Muchesia. Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana. Midfielders Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Caleb Olilo, Wanyama, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, and Ochieng.