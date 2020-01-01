Bidco United vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to make it two wins out of two when they come up against the promoted side in a league match on Sunday

After opening the 2020-21 season with a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over , AFC will visit Bidco United for their second FKF Premier League game on Sunday.

The Bidco game has come when Ingwe have appointed Anthony Kimani as the interim head coach after the departure of Tomas Trucha.

The exit of the 47-year-old national is said to have been necessitated by life threats he had received and Kimani would be expected to ensure Ingwe pick up another win on the road.

Game Bidco United vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, December 6, 2020 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position Bidco United squad Goalkeepers Goalkeepers: Brian Opondo, Edwin Mukolwe, Omar Adisa Defenders Anthony Simasi, David Kalama, Eric Odhiambo, Francis Oduor, Geoffrey Gitau, Kassim Mwinyi, Lambert Oyuga, Luke Ochieng, Wilson Anekeya. Midfielders Batts Awita, Edwin Wamalwa, Emmanuel Mogaka, Jacob Onyango, Stephen Obukui, Steven Okiro, Wilson Korir, Victor Ayugi, Dennis Monda, Anthony Gathu. Forwards David Orem, Eric Gichimu, Henry Omolo, Jackson Oketch, Nelson Chieta, Noah Wafula, Pistone Mutamba, Stephen Waruru.

It is not clear yet if head coach Anthony Akhulia will be on the touchline since he missed the opener against .

The league debutants, who have no major injury worries, are set to stick with the team that saw them pick up a point from the 0-0 draw against the Powermen at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Anekeya, Simasi, Oduor, Onyango, Ayugi, Oketch, Waruru, Orem, Mogaka.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Brian Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo.

Coach Kimani is expected to pick Nabwire to start once again as he races to regain full fitness after an injury ruled him out for the better part of the 2019-20 season.

Mudenyu, who did not start in the opener against Tusker, will have to wait and see what the coach plans for him after he also suffered a knee injury that kept him out for a long spell last season.

Kimani is now ready to take over the mantle of the team following the exit of Trucha.

“It’s always an honour to be granted the task of being on the wheel,” Kimani told the club’s official website. “Our destination as a club is still the same. We want to try and reclaim our rightful place in Kenyan and African football.

“The mood is great and the boys are ready to put the past behind us and put their best foot forward. The goal is to forge forward, no room for living in the past.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Olilo.