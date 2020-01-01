Bidco United vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
After opening the 2020-21 season with a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over Tusker, AFC Leopards will visit Bidco United for their second FKF Premier League game on Sunday.
The Bidco game has come when Ingwe have appointed Anthony Kimani as the interim head coach after the departure of Tomas Trucha.
The exit of the 47-year-old Czech Republic national is said to have been necessitated by life threats he had received and Kimani would be expected to ensure Ingwe pick up another win on the road.
|Game
|Bidco United vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, December 6, 2020
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Bidco United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Goalkeepers: Brian Opondo, Edwin Mukolwe, Omar Adisa
|Defenders
|Anthony Simasi, David Kalama, Eric Odhiambo, Francis Oduor, Geoffrey Gitau, Kassim Mwinyi, Lambert Oyuga, Luke Ochieng, Wilson Anekeya.
|Midfielders
|Batts Awita, Edwin Wamalwa, Emmanuel Mogaka, Jacob Onyango, Stephen Obukui, Steven Okiro, Wilson Korir, Victor Ayugi, Dennis Monda, Anthony Gathu.
|Forwards
|David Orem, Eric Gichimu, Henry Omolo, Jackson Oketch, Nelson Chieta, Noah Wafula, Pistone Mutamba, Stephen Waruru.
It is not clear yet if head coach Anthony Akhulia will be on the touchline since he missed the opener against Western Stima.
The league debutants, who have no major injury worries, are set to stick with the team that saw them pick up a point from the 0-0 draw against the Powermen at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.
Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Anekeya, Simasi, Oduor, Onyango, Ayugi, Oketch, Waruru, Orem, Mogaka.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Brian Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo.
Coach Kimani is expected to pick Nabwire to start once again as he races to regain full fitness after an injury ruled him out for the better part of the 2019-20 season.
Mudenyu, who did not start in the opener against Tusker, will have to wait and see what the coach plans for him after he also suffered a knee injury that kept him out for a long spell last season.
Kimani is now ready to take over the mantle of the team following the exit of Trucha.
“It’s always an honour to be granted the task of being on the wheel,” Kimani told the club’s official website. “Our destination as a club is still the same. We want to try and reclaim our rightful place in Kenyan and African football.
“The mood is great and the boys are ready to put the past behind us and put their best foot forward. The goal is to forge forward, no room for living in the past.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Olilo.
Match Preview
Both teams are meeting for the first time this year as football resumed last weekend after nine months in the cold owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
AFC Leopards, who had to change the coach in the middle of last season when Casa Mbungo left due to unbearable financial woes, ended up finishing sixth when the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) was cancelled.
In the pre-season transfer window, they signed just five players to bolster the already existing squad and the new players are expected to give an extra competitive edge in their title push.
Bidco, on the other hand, were second when the National Super League (NSL) was cancelled and thus earned direct promotion to the top-flight alongside table-toppers Nairobi City Stars.
Despite having a good season in the second-tier, the Thika-based club signed experienced players like Dennis Monda, Stephen Waruru, Wilson Anekeya, Pistone Mutamba, and Noah Wafula in anticipation of a successful season.
Former Ulinzi Stars striker Waururu stated they are hopeful of getting a good result against Ingwe on Sunday.
“Everyone gave a good account of themselves against Western Stima. We should have taken home all three points but one point is welcome, nonetheless,” Waruru was quoted by the club’s social media pages as saying.
“Our focus is on our next match against AFC Leopards SC. Hopefully, we can get a positive result.”
On his part, Emmanuel Mogaka said Bidco United would need a win in order to bounce back from the Western Stima draw.
“We could have got more out of the game, had we taken all our chances,” said the star. “A point away is still a positive result, nonetheless. We need now to bounce back and give a better performance in our next match against AFC Leopards.”